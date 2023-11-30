Acousti-Clear's Sleek Design Perfectly Blends into Shawmut's NYC Office

The Sleek Design of Acousti-Clear Seamlessly Integrates with Shawmut's New York City Office. Shawmut's NYC Office is Enhanced by the Seamless Integration of Acousti-Clear's Elegant Design. In Shawmut's New York City Office, Acousti-Clear's Stylish Design Harmoniously Fits.

ModernfoldStyles, Inc. proudly collaborates with Shawmut, serving as General Contractor and partnering with Studios Architecture to optimize commercial space.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shawmut Design & Construction, a nationally acclaimed construction management firm with a portfolio spanning from Los Angeles to New York, has seamlessly integrated Acousti-Clear's cutting-edge design into its modern Manhattan office located at 488 Madison Ave, New York, NY. ModernfoldStyles, Inc. is proud to have played a pivotal role in optimizing Shawmut's commercial space, serving as both the collaborator with Shawmut as the General Contractor and Studios Architecture on this innovative project.Shawmut Design and Construction, a 100% employee-owned company, stands out for its unparalleled commitment to client satisfaction. With a diverse portfolio covering sectors such as education, healthcare, sports venues, cultural and historic preservation, hospitality, life sciences, and more, Shawmut ensures a construction process that matches the excellence of the finished product.ModernfoldStyles installed the sophisticated Modernfold Acousti-Clear single-panel glass partition on the 10th floor of Shawmut's Manhattan office. The collaboration with Studios Architecture as the architect and Shawmut as the General Contractor resulted in a space that not only reflects modern design principles but also enhances the functionality of the office environment.Architect: Studios ArchitectureGeneral Contractor: Shawmut Design & ConstructionProduct: Modernfold Acousti-ClearThe fabricated panels, standing at 8'2" with a thickness of 4.06" and a 10 lb hanging weight, showcase a perfect balance of form and function. The glass wall system boasts an optimal acoustical rating of 45 STC, providing a soundproof environment that allows multiple parties to convene on each side of the partition without interference.To delve deeper into this successful collaboration, the full case study is available here Experience the Innovation: Step into the forefront of innovation and space division at our showroom, conveniently located just 30 minutes from New York City. Book a Tour ModernfoldStyles, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative space division solutions, specializing in customizable partitions and wall systems. With a commitment to design excellence and customer satisfaction, ModernfoldStyles continues to redefine the possibilities of interior space design. Learn More

