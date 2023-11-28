Meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Tangriguli Atahalliyev

TAJIKISTAN, November 28 - Today in Dushanbe, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Tangriguli Atahalliyev.

At the beginning of the conversation, the Leader of the Nation congratulated the distinguished guest on the occasion of his appointment as the co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on commercial, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

The head of state emphasized that our relations with Turkmenistan are at a high level of trust and good understanding.

"The beneficial results of the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Gurbangulyevich Berdimukhamedov, to Tajikistan, which took place in May of this year, confirm these statements," - the Leader of the Nation said.

In this context, the Leader of the Nation also emphasized that the Tajik side has adopted a comprehensive action plan for the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of the President of Turkmenistan.

The head of state expressed hope that the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on commercial, economic, scientific and technical cooperation would contribute to the development of a whole range of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

It should be said that the next session of the Commission will take place in Dushanbe these days.