Entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh’s Month-Long Holiday Give-Back Initiative Is Back For Its 11th Consecutive Year
The established restaurateur is giving back to the community she serves with her “Breakfast for Dinner” events and turkey giveaway.
Bringing warmth and support to our communities strengthens us all. It brings me a great sense of gratitude and joy to be in a position to give back to the communities I serve”IRVINGTON, NEW JERSEY, US, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenah Bayoh, a well-known entrepreneur from Irvington, NJ, has always been passionate about giving back to the community. With the holiday season approaching, Bayoh is again organizing a series of extraordinary give-back events in December. These events are not just about spreading holiday cheer but also aim to positively impact the lives of those in need. Adenah believes everyone deserves to experience the joy and warmth of the holiday season, regardless of their circumstances.
— Adenah Bayoh
Bayoh’s annual “Breakfast for Dinner” invites community members to join her for a complimentary meal at each of her 4 IHOP locations. Community attendees are treated to pancakes, eggs, and other IHOP favorites as her way of saying thank you for their continued support throughout the years.
Alongside her team and community partners, Bayoh has provided hot meals to various community organizations, Donated gift items such as books, toys, and personal care items to women and their children, and has partnered with reentry programs to support formerly incarcerated mothers who are getting acclimated with their children. She is excited to be able to give back to her community in this way and hopes that it will help bring people together and brighten up their holiday season.
“Bringing warmth and support to our communities strengthens us all. It brings me a great sense of gratitude and joy to be in a position to give back to the communities I serve and to provide a safe haven and food during the holidays.” - Adenah Bayoh
The event schedule will be as follows:
“Breakfast for Dinner:”
Thursday, December 14, 2023, IHOP Broad St.(915 Broad Street, Newark)
Monday, December 18, 2023, IHOP Paterson (301 Main Street)
Tuesday, December 19, 2023, IHOP Irvington (1212 Springfield Avenue, Irvington)
Bayoh continues to use her work to impact underserved communities across New Jersey positively. Her work in the communities she serves is more than a business venture; it is a means to improve and empower the communities in which they stand.
ABOUT ADENAH BAYOH
Adenah Bayoh embodies the American dream. At age 13, she escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia, immigrated to the United States, and is now one of the most successful entrepreneurs in her home state of New Jersey. Inspired by her grandmother, who owned a restaurant in Liberia, Adenah now owns 10 restaurants, including 4 IHOP franchises in northern New Jersey. She opened her first IHOP in Irvington Township, New Jersey, at the age of 27, making her one of the youngest franchisees in the country at that time. In late 2017, Adenah launched Cornbread, her first independent fast casual, farm-to-table, soul food restaurant, which she co-founded with fellow entrepreneur Zadie B. Smith. As of today, they currently own 3 Cornbread locations in New Jersey (Maplewood, Newark, and most recently, Montclair) and 1 location in Brooklyn. Additionally, in keeping with Adenah’s mission of bringing high-quality food to urban communities, she launched her latest restaurant concept, Brick City Vegan in downtown Newark in late July 2021. Her newest Brick City Vegan location has just opened in Montclair, NJ.
