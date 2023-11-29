TCEQ approves fines totaling $338,504

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $277,036 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one municipal solid waste, four municipal wastewater discharges, one public water system, two water quality, and two water rights.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality and one petroleum storage tank.

In addition, on Nov. 21, the executive director approved penalties totaling $61,468 against 26 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Dec. 13, 2023.