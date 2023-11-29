Dr. Boedefeld & Dr. Shelton at Physicians Pain Services Among First St. Louis Doctors to Employ The Intracept® Procedure
Dr. Boedefeld & Dr. Shelton among first in St. Louis to employ the Intracept® Procedure that is clinically proven to relieve chronic vertebrogenic low back pain
The Intracept® Procedure's demonstrated safety and enduring efficacy provide a promising avenue for patients seeking lasting relief.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physicians Pain Services, led by physicians Dr. Michael Boedefeld, M.D. and Dr. Chad Shelton, M.D. is thrilled to announce the launch of an innovative medical breakthrough designed to bring relief to patients suffering from a unique type of chronic low back pain known as vertebrogenic pain. The Intercept® Procedure, also recognized as the basivertebral nerve (BVN) Procedure within the medical industry, is a game-changer for those in need of lasting pain relief.
This new treatment option is the Intracept® Procedure – a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure which targets the BVN. During the procedure, Dr. Boedefeld and Dr. Shelton advance a specialized probe into the vertebrae and use radiofrequency energy to heat the BVN, rendering it unable to transmit pain signals to the brain. The Intracept® Procedure generally takes an hour to perform and is implant free, preserving the overall structure of the spine.
Michael Boedefeld, M.D., Chad Shelton, M.D. and their pain management practice, Physicians Pain Services, of St. Louis, are among the first to offer this innovative approach to provide relief for patients suffering chronic pain.
"The Intracept® Procedure offers a new horizon for individuals enduring chronic low back pain. Its demonstrated safety and enduring efficacy provide a promising avenue for patients seeking lasting relief from their condition," praises Dr. Michael Boedefeld.
Outcomes of the Intracept® procedure reveal significant long-term benefits, with patients experiencing sustained improvements in pain and function for over five years. There has been a notable reduction in the long-term use of opioids and injections among patients. Impressively, nearly 80% of patients expressed their willingness to undergo the procedure again for the same condition. Additionally, the reported rate of serious complications post-procedure stands at less than 0.3%, underscoring the safety and effectiveness of the approach.
Of the 30 million people in the U.S. with chronic low back pain, 1 in 6 are likely to have vertebrogenic pain. This distinct type of CLBP is caused by damage to vertebral endplates, the interface between the disc and the vertebral body. Disc degeneration, and the wear and tear that occurs with everyday living, produces stresses on the endplates that damage them, leading to inflammation and vertebrogenic pain.
St. Louis area residents interested in learning more about the Intracept® Procedure can visit www.PhysiciansPainServices.com or call (636) 442-5035 for more information.
About Dr. Michael Boedefeld
Dr. Boedefeld, a double board-certified Anesthesiologist and Pain Management specialist, graduated from Creighton University. He completed his Anesthesiology residency at the University of Wisconsin and his Pain Management Fellowship at Washington University. He practices at Barnes Hospital and St. Clare Health Center in St. Louis.
About Dr. Chad Shelton
Dr. Shelton is a double board-certified Anesthesiologist and Pain Management specialist. He earned his medical degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia and completed his residency and fellowship at Wake Forest University. He currently practices in St. Louis at Barnes Hospital and St. Clare Health Center.
About Physicians Pain Services
Physicians Pain Services is a pain management practice based in St. Peters, MO. With 3 locations in the St. Louis Metro area, they offer diagnostic testing, fluoroscopic guided procedures, steroid injections, and other treatments utilizing the latest technologies to restore function to damaged joints, nerves, and muscles. To expand access to these treatments, they offer the Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center (PASC) to ensure optimal safety for their patients.
