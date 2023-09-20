Clear Blue Smiles™ Partners with TerraCycle® to Take a Transformative Step Towards Eco-Friendly Clear Aligner Treatment
Clear Blue Smiles Takes Strides in Sustainability and Patient Care Through Free Recycling Program
Removing plastic that we create from the environment is a vital component of our commitment to elevating sustainability standards in the dental industry.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Blue Smiles, Inc, a pioneering name in the dental care industry, is excited to unveil a groundbreaking initiative aimed at elevating the dental industry’s environmental sustainability standards. With a commitment to high-quality patient care and a keen focus on minimizing their carbon footprint, Clear Blue Smiles has partnered with international recycling leader TerraCycle to enable patients to easily recycle their used clear aligners.
“We are looking forward to offering a truly comprehensive clear aligners recycling program for doctors and their patients," said Kevin Dillard, CEO of Clear Blue Smiles. "Removing plastic that we create from the environment is a vital component of our commitment to elevating sustainability standards in the dental industry."
By partnering with TerraCycle, the Clear Blue Smiles Free Recycling Program is making it possible for patients to easily recycle aligners after treatment. Patients simply collect their used aligners and use a prepaid label to ship them to TerraCycle to be sorted, cleaned, and re-molded into new products.
“Clear aligners are a great option for those looking for an alternative to traditional braces, however their convenience also generates a significant amount of plastic waste,” said TerraCycle Founder and CEO, Tom Szaky. “By creating a sustainable end-of-life solution for clear aligners, Clear Blue Smiles is taking action to address one of the biggest waste challenges the dental industry faces today.”
Clear Blue Smiles believes that the journey to a healthier smile should also be a journey towards a healthier planet. By embracing these innovative solutions, patients and dentists can confidently make choices that positively impact total dental health and the world around them.
For more information about Clear Blue Smiles and their commitment to elevating standards for both patient care and the well-being of our planet, please visit clearbluesmiles.com/environmental-responsibility.
About Clear Blue Smiles
Clear Blue Smiles, Inc, was founded by orthodontic experts with the goal of increasing clear aligner adoption in their industry to improve the health and satisfaction of patients. They’re focused on redefining the dental care landscape through innovative sustainability practices and leaving things better than they found them–from patient smiles to the environment. To learn more about Clear Blue Smiles, visit providers.clearbluesmiles.com
About TerraCycle
TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today’s complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit
www.terracycle.com.
