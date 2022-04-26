Afflecto Earns Platinum and Gold in Creative Excellence
Afflecto Media Marketing has earned Platinum and Gold honors from the 2022 Hermes Creative Awards. This is the second consecutive year they've been recognized.ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Afflecto Media Marketing has earned platinum and gold in Creative Excellence from the 2022 Hermes Creative Awards. This is the second consecutive year their creative work has been recognized by this competition.
“As we always say, the real award is a happy client,” said Amy Rose, Vice President of Afflecto Media Marketing. “However, recognition like this validates that our team’s hard work and our agency’s investment in creative growth is truly moving the needle in the right direction.”
Afflecto received honors in two different categories. Platinum honors were given for the category of ‘Overall Company Branding Design’ for client Restorative Pain Management. Restorative Pain Management is pain management clinic that focuses on neck and back pain. They came to Afflecto seeking an entire branding overhaul.
“When I moved my practice location, I knew it was time to get our branding updated,” said Dr. Gregory Stynowick, MD. “Afflecto was able to create modern branding for my practice that wasn’t cliché. They exceeded my expectations!”
The Performance Eyecare print marketing was awarded the Gold distinction. Performance Eyecare is the largest, independently owned eyecare provider in the St. Louis region. They have nine locations on both sides of the river, including Columbia, MO.
“Afflecto has added personality and dimension to our branding,” said Dr. Dirk Massie, Owner of Performance Eyecare. “We couldn’t be happier with our partnership.”
The Hermes Awards recognized Afflecto last year as well. The work honored in 2021 was for client Clear Blue Smiles. Afflecto earned platinum and gold awards for branding and logo design. The committee also awarded Afflecto an honorable mention for their 2020 client holiday card.
About Afflecto Media Marketing
Afflecto Media Marketing is a full-service marketing agency based in St. Louis, MO., serving clients nationwide. Our team focuses on driving sales and brand value through expertise in digital media, broadcast media, website design and development, creative and branding, and social media.
“We believe in building strong partnerships with our clients. One of our fundamental beliefs is that good work happens when you work with people you like. This goes for our internal team and our client partnerships,” said Rose. “That’s why we don’t require long-term client contracts. The relationship continues as long as it is working for both sides. And I believe that’s why our client retention rate has stayed above 92% for over ten years.”
About the Hermes Creative Awards
The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals. The awards recognize creative excellence in the areas of concept, writing, and design for both traditional and emerging media. This year the competition received over 6,500 entries from the United States, Canada, and dozens of other countries. Receiving a Platinum or Gold distinction is an incredible honor.
