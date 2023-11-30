HES Renewables Announces New Name and Look
We’re ready to tackle the energy deficits of California and help local companies be more competitive in the local and world market.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HES Renewables follows the formation of its new corporation, HES Commercial, Inc., with the announcement of the brand’s fresh new name and bold new logo. The HES Renewables team continues the mission it started in 2001: “Partnering with our customers to fundamentally improve the way the world produces and consumes energy.” The newly-minted California renewable energy company, HES Renewables, has seen strong growth over the past three years as more business and commercial property owners realize the cost savings, production stability, additional revenue, and federal and state incentives that come with owning on-site energy production and storage systems as well as EV charging stations.
— Ross Williams, CEO and President
HES Renewables, previously the commercial division of HES Solar, formed as the independent corporation HES Commercial, Inc. in May of 2023. The HES Renewables team has always been a leader and innovator in solar. Among its accomplishments, the team was the first to build a VNEM (Virtual Net Energy Metering) project in California which ushered in new ways to distribute and monetize solar savings across multi-family and multi-tenant properties. The same team was also the first to bring commercial microgrid functionality to solar + storage projects in both Indio and Carpinteria.
The company’s rebranding process started shortly after its incorporation. Company officers set out to develop a new company name and look that conveyed their core mission as well as the increasing scope of the company’s energy projects. San Diego-based marketing agency Jacob Tyler was engaged to create a new company logo to best represent the brand across media, in corporate collateral, on vehicle wraps, and as worn by the 80+ San Diego-based employees. The new logo encompasses both the large-scale construction capability of the company as well as the innovation that comes with building leading-edge renewable energy systems and EV charging stations. The new brand colors were selected to tie the brand to its San Diego roots where the parent company was founded in 2001 in response to the California energy crisis of that time. HES Renewables continues as a San Diego-based company, serving all of Southern California, with all of its employees based out of its Kearny Mesa location.
“I’m thrilled with the growth that’s led us to this point and ecstatic over the new name and logo for HES Renewables,” said Ross Williams, CEO and President of HES Renewables. “We realized a few years ago that our expanding project and client list would require a stand-alone corporation. I couldn’t be happier with the new company name and logo and I continue to be impressed by the incredible team we’ve assembled. We’re ready to tackle the energy deficits of California and help local companies be more competitive in the local and world market.”
“The formation of the new corporation was an important step to more sharply focus on clients’ needs regarding the complexities that come with larger systems and the unique usage applications of our clients,” said Wenjie Chen, Vice President of HES Renewables. “The new company name and logo perfectly reflect the intent and scale of where we are today and where we are tracking to be in the coming years. Self-generation of energy from the California sunshine is so beneficial today and it increases in value with every utility rate hike we see in our state.”
HES Renewables is looking ahead to wrapping up a hugely successful year for itself and every one of its clients. 2024 looks bright for the renewable energy company with continued growth in both project quantity and size, resulting in more local jobs and less fossil fuel–dependent energy in California. HES Renewables stands ready for the next chapter as political changes drive more California companies to take charge of one of their largest and least-stable business operating costs: energy.
About HES Renewables
HES Commercial, Inc., dba HES Renewables, was launched in May of 2023. HES Renewables is a local, family-owned and operated California corporation that developed from the commercial division of Home Energy Systems, Inc. dba HES Solar. HES Renewables was formed after several years of strong growth attributed to innovation, focus on client needs, and best-in-class commercial energy system construction. HES Renewables brings rooftop solar, carport solar, longspan solar, energy storage, micro grid design, and EV charging stations to businesses throughout California.
For more information, visit http://hesrenewables.com
