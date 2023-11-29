King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2023 Kicks Off

Submit Release
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2023 started today, attracting top falconers from Saudi Arabia, the Gulf, and globally. The event is hosted at the Saudi Falcon Club in Malham, just north of Riyadh.

Walid Al-Taweel, spokesperson for the Saudi Falcon Club, stated that the festival, running until December 14, features the world's largest falconry contest. It underscores the Saudi leadership's dedication to preserving the nation's cultural and historical legacy.

Al-Taweel said the total prize pool for the 2023 festival winners, competing in both the 'Milwah' and 'Mazayin' categories, surpasses 33.6 million Saudi Riyals, open to both local and international competitors.

This year introduces new rounds in the Milwah competition and expands the number of winners, aimed at boosting participation and competitive spirit. The rounds are named 'King Abdulaziz Cup' in each category and the elite 'King's Sword' rounds."

The Saudi Falcon Club has expanded its prize categories in the Milwah competition's local production round to include the top 20 participants, a significant increase from the original top five. A new round has also been added for falcons from the International Falcon Breeders Auction, offering prizes for the top ten places in Milwah rounds open to international falconers, expanding from the previous top three. Moreover, a special round in the Mazayin contest for the Pure Gyr falcon Qarnas category has been introduced exclusively for Saudi participants.

The Mazayin contest at the festival comprises eight rounds, including three for fledglings and five for the Qarnas category. The top winners will receive substantial prizes: 300,000 Riyals for first place, 200,000 Riyals for second, and 100,000 Riyals for third.

The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival features two key competitions: the Mazayin, focusing on falcon beauty as judged by experts, and the Milwah, a 400-meter race with categories for professional, amateur, and both Saudi and international falcon owners.

Since its launch, the festival has set records. In its first year, it entered the Guinness World Records as the largest falconry event globally, with 1,723 falcons participating. In 2019, it broke the record again with 2,350 falcons.

