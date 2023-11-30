Highlights from Construction Links Network - November 30, 2023
The latest news, blogs and videos for the construction and building industry.SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.
The top video this week comes from Waterfront Toronto who give us their November update on the progress being made on The Port Lands Flood Protection Project. The plan is to reconnect the Don River to Lake Ontario by creating a naturalized river mouth. This is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Toronto’s history.
Content this week includes:
• ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 35
• The RONA Guy Racine Ltée Store Changes Owners and Makes Room for the Next Generation
• A Difference in Leadership
• From Risk to Reward: Nibbi Mitigates Risk and Finds Efficiencies with OpenSpace
• Last Lowe’s stores set to convert to the RONA+ banner
• Behind the Numbers: What Construction Camera Standards Really Mean
• The RAIC announces leadership changes
• Potentially Life-saving Training Courses for Construction Workers
• 41 rescued workers emerge dazed and smiling after 17 days trapped in collapsed road tunnel in India
• Enercare and Habitat for Humanity Canada Announce New Sustainable Homes Partnership
• Canadian Steel Applauds Application of Retroactive Duties on Turkish Rebar
• VICA Celebrates New Board of Directors for 2023/2024
Join industry peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to over 7,500 industry subscribers every Thursday morning.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube