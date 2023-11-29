Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,346 in the last 365 days.

After Multiple Violent Incidents, Bar Owner Surrenders Alcohol Licenses

Winston-Salem, N.C.

The owner of a bar in Winston-Salem surrendered the ABC license to ALE after recent acts of violence at the location. The owner, Kerry Greene Jr, of Winston-Salem, was cooperative and voluntarily turned in the ABC licenses to ALE special agents on Monday, November 27, 2023. Spott, located at 3533 North Glenn Avenue, Winston-Salem, has a recent history of violence.

On November 4th, 2023, a homicide occurred at Spott, which is still an ongoing investigation by Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD).

On November 26th, 2023, WSPD officers were dispatched to a shooting at Spott. This incident resulted in five individuals being shot, one individual was grazed by a bullet and two individuals sustained cuts and lacerations from glass trying to crawl out of the establishment during the shooting. This incident is an on-going investigation by WSPD.

“This incident highlights the dangers that can exist when firearms are present at alcohol establishments.” said Chess McQueen, ALE Special Agent in Charge. “ALE special agents prioritize these investigations with the goal of achieving public safety and the prevention of further violence.” 

ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws. 

                                                                                                   

                                                                                              ### 

You just read:

After Multiple Violent Incidents, Bar Owner Surrenders Alcohol Licenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more