After Multiple Violent Incidents, Bar Owner Surrenders Alcohol Licenses

Winston-Salem, N.C.

The owner of a bar in Winston-Salem surrendered the ABC license to ALE after recent acts of violence at the location. The owner, Kerry Greene Jr, of Winston-Salem, was cooperative and voluntarily turned in the ABC licenses to ALE special agents on Monday, November 27, 2023. Spott, located at 3533 North Glenn Avenue, Winston-Salem, has a recent history of violence.

On November 4th, 2023, a homicide occurred at Spott, which is still an ongoing investigation by Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD).

On November 26th, 2023, WSPD officers were dispatched to a shooting at Spott. This incident resulted in five individuals being shot, one individual was grazed by a bullet and two individuals sustained cuts and lacerations from glass trying to crawl out of the establishment during the shooting. This incident is an on-going investigation by WSPD.

“This incident highlights the dangers that can exist when firearms are present at alcohol establishments.” said Chess McQueen, ALE Special Agent in Charge. “ALE special agents prioritize these investigations with the goal of achieving public safety and the prevention of further violence.”

ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.