Ceremony for Launch of 25-acre Transit-Oriented Development
Public-private partnership to develop mixed-use Urban VillageCARROLLTON, TX, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WHAT: The Integral Group to host a groundbreaking ceremony and remarks from city, transportation, and business leadership. More information
WHO:
Speakers to include:
Steve Babick, Mayor, City of Carrollton
Egbert Perry, Chairman of The Integral Group
Nadine Lee, CEO of Dallas Area Rapid Transit
Paul Cirstina, CEO Denton County Transportation Authority
Harry Lake, CEO KOA Partners
Vicki Lundy Wilbon, President of Real Estate at The Integral Group
WHEN: Friday, December 8, 2023 from 10:00-11:00 AM (Central)
WHERE: 2525 Blanton Drive Carrollton, TX 75006
WHY: EVIVA Trinity Mills is part of a 25-acre Transit Oriented Development of mixed-use. The project’s objectives include creating a sustainable, vibrant, livable mixed-use district with a variety of residential, commercial office, and retail uses along with a central public space that incorporates enhanced pedestrian amenities and supports transit ridership. The convenient location of EVIVA Trinity Mills allows commuters to easily access both the under-construction Silver Line, which connects Plano/Richardson/Addison to the DFW airport, and other transportation choices for those going between Denton and Dallas. Regional cycling and hiking trails are also connected to the site.
HOW: Please RSVP at https://integral-online.com/trinity-mills/
Rick White
Integral
+1 404-224-1860
rwhite@integral-online.com