The Opportunity Coach Named 2025 Fast Company World Changing Idea

Free Financial Health Tool from Opportunity Knocks on PBS Honored for Innovation and Impact

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Fast Company Magazine announced its 2025 list of 100 World Changing Ideas, The Opportunity Coach featured in Opportunity Knocks on PBS was at the top of the list. The Opportunity Coach is a groundbreaking financial health platform designed to guide Opportunity Knocks viewers from financial stress to stability.Recognized as a 2025 Fast Company World Changing Idea, The Opportunity Coach is being honored globally as a bold, creative solution that is already improving lives and reshaping systems.A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected the winners from a pool of more than 1,500 entries and judged applications based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.“The World Changing Ideas Awards have always been about showcasing the art of the possible,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We’re proud to recognize the organizations and leaders that are making meaningful progress on the biggest issues of our time.”Developed as part of Opportunity Knocks, the award-winning series on PBS, The Opportunity Coach was created in partnership with LifeCents to bring accessible, personalized financial guidance directly into the hands of show viewers. The Opportunity Coach is built to serve every household in America with dignity, trust, and impact.The innovative platform guides users through a comprehensive financial health assessment and delivers tailored advice, practical tools, and connections to local resources—all in one seamless experience. With built-in accountability features like gamification, goal setting, and ongoing support, The Opportunity Coach empowers individuals to make real, lasting changes in their financial lives.“Our mission at LifeCents has always been to make financial wellness simple, personal, and actionable,” said Blake Allison, CEO and Founder of LifeCents. “The Opportunity Coach was built to turn good intentions into great financial outcomes. We’re honored to see it recognized as a World Changing Idea and even prouder of the lives it’s helping to transform.”Launched in 2024 alongside Season Two of Opportunity Knocks, The Opportunity Coach is already helping individuals across the country take the first step toward long-term financial confidence. Grounded in behavioral science, the platform meets users where they are—delivering personalized guidance that is both practical and transformative. In 2026 Opportunity Knocks Live national tour will take The Opportunity Coach into cities across America.Available at no cost, The Opportunity Coach is paired with The Opportunity Finder, a powerful tool that connects users to more than 17,000 community-based resources. Together, they turn the inspiration from the series on PBS into actionable, life-changing support.“We believe everyone deserves opportunities,” said Jamie Strayer, CEO of Opportunity Knocks. “Fast Company’s recognition amplifies our work leveraging media and technology to break down barriers to economic mobility.”Opportunity Knocks is distributed nationally by American Public Television and presented by WXXI Public Broadcasting Council. The series and its tools are funded by The National Council for Financial Opportunities, GreenPath, Callahan & Associates, Inc., and Zip Co.To experience The Opportunity Coach or learn more, visit opportunityknocks.net ________________________________________About the Fast Company World Changing Ideas AwardsNow in its eighth year, the Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards honor groundbreaking products, concepts, and initiatives that are driving positive change in the world. Entries are judged on innovation, impact, scalability, and alignment with pressing global challenges across health, equity, education, climate, and financial well-being.

