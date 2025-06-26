Frederick Fisher Jewelers Celebrates 45 Years of Community, Craftsmanship, and Family Legacy

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This July, Frederick Fisher Jewelers marks a heartfelt milestone, 45 years of serving Flagstaff as the community’s trusted, family-owned jeweler. Founded in 1980 by Frederick Fisher and lovingly carried forward by Tim and Lisa Terhaar and their son Ryan, the business has grown alongside the families it serves, becoming a true gem in the heart of northern Arizona.Known for its warm, personalized service and deep-rooted family values, Frederick Fisher Jewelers has long embodied its motto: “Let our family be your family’s jeweler.” Over the decades, the store has helped generations of customers commemorate life’s most meaningful moments—from engagements and anniversaries to birthdays, graduations, and just-because days.This year’s anniversary is especially meaningful, as it is the first since the passing of Tim Terhaar, who helped shape the store’s reputation for integrity, kindness, and community connection.As a longstanding fixture in Flagstaff, Frederick Fisher Jewelers has been proudly and repeatedly voted Best Jeweler by readers of the Arizona Daily Sun, a reflection of the trust and love the community has shown over the years. Many customers who once shopped with their parents now bring their own children into the store, continuing a beautiful tradition of family and craftsmanship.Looking ahead, the Frederick Fisher team is excited to expand its reach while staying true to its roots. Plans are underway to open a new location in the Phoenix area, sharing the signature family-first approach with a new generation of customers in the Valley.To celebrate its 45th anniversary, the store will host special in-store events and promotions throughout July, including giveaways and promotional discounts. It will welcome both longtime friends and new faces to join in the festivities.“We are so grateful to this community for being a part of our journey for 45 years,” said Ryan Terhaar. “This celebration isn’t just about our family—it’s about every engagement ring, every repaired heirloom, every joyful moment we’ve shared with our customers. We can’t wait to see what the next 45 years will bring.”For more information about anniversary events or to learn more about Frederick Fisher Jewelers, visit flagstaffjeweler.com About Frederick Fisher JewelersFounded in 1980, Frederick Fisher Jewelers is Flagstaff’s locally owned, family-operated jeweler, known for its personalized service, expert craftsmanship, and commitment to treating every customer like family. From custom designs to repairs and appraisals, Frederick Fisher Jewelers helps customers celebrate life’s most meaningful milestones with care and integrity.

