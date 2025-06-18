FITRADIO Teams Up with Frankie Grande and Club Pilates to Celebrate the Release of New Album HOTEL ROCK BOTTOM

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FITRADIO , the premier music-streaming app for brands and fitness professionals, is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with performer and personality Frankie Grande and top Pilates franchise, Club Pilates, in celebration of the release of Grande’s new album, HOTEL ROCK BOTTOM, dropping June 27.This dynamic partnership brings together the worlds of music and movement just in time for Pride Month. To celebrate, FITRADIO has created a special mix featuring select singles from Grande, designed to inspire, energize, and empower. The mix will be available exclusively on the FITRADIO app.“This collaboration is a celebration of fitness, identity, and movement,” said Russell Greene, FITRADIO CEO. “Frankie’s music is made for movement, and we’re thrilled to amplify that energy through fitness and community.”To bring this celebration to life, Club Pilates will host Frankie Grande on June 25th at noon at their West Village New York City studio for a Pride-themed class built around this curated mix. The immersive experience will blend Club Pilates’ signature full-body workout with Frankie’s theatrical flair and positivity, creating a unique fusion of rhythm, resistance, and energy.“We’re absolutely thrilled to have LGBTQIA+ icon, Frankie Grande, visit our CP WV studio to warm our members up, take a special edition PRIDE class + preview his new album, HOTEL ROCK BOTTOM, with an exclusive custom made mix courtesy of FITRADIO,” said Pilates Master Trainer Michael Birro.The HOTEL ROCK BOTTOM FITRADIO mix and the exclusive Club Pilates Pride class underscore the shared values of all three brands: inclusivity, expression, and the power of music to move.For more information about the New York City event at Club Pilates (389 Sixth Ave, Manhattan, New York 10014), contact Club Pilates at 646.370.6343.To be the first to listen to the HOTEL ROCK BOTTOM mix, download the FITRADIO app, or follow on Instagram at @fitradio

