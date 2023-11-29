Fat Joe’s Son Inspires His Latest Passion Project Driving Autism Acceptance
The hip hop star collaborated with Lexus and Mirriad on purpose-driven video featuring AI powered VPP
Mirriad today announced a partnership with Joseph Antonio Cartagena, also known as rapper Fat Joe. The influential artist says that having a son with Autism has had a profound impact on his life and calls the day that his son Joey was born, "The Best Day Ever." This experience has molded Fat Joe into the loving father and citizen of the people he is today, and he's on a mission to bring awareness and acceptance of Autism to the masses with his new short film, "The Best Day Ever".
Fat Joe enlisted luxury automaker, Lexus, and AI-powered Virtual Product Placement (VPP) leader, Mirriad, to help create the mini documentary where he reflects on his experiences fathering his son Little Joey, and how he works to make each day his son’s best. Putting this sentiment into action, Fat Joe surprised a deserving family, who have an autistic child, with a visit and $20K cash donation from Lexus to offset medical costs and fund their own best day ever. Lexus also served as the sponsor with vehicle placement and a Mirriad-inserted virtual billboard.
“My oldest son is autistic, so this is very dear to me. We teamed up with Lexus to make this family’s dreams come true, because it’s a constant sacrifice by her parents to keep her happy and safe,” said Fat Joe.
“Lexus is thrilled to be bringing joy to a family this holiday season and was excited to join Fat Joe in spreading a message of hope. Tapping into Mirriad’s Multicultural Marketplace made this dream possible,” said Mia Phillips, Senior Manager of Advertising & Media at Lexus.
“I’m inspired by Fat Joe and his mission to drive inclusivity for the Autism community,” says Maria Teresa Hernandez, Mirriad’s SVP of Brand Partnerships and Head of Multicultural Marketplace. “At Mirriad, our Multicultural Marketplace was developed as an aggregate of diverse-owned media opportunities meant to amplify creator voices and stories like Fat Joe’s ‘The Best Day Ever,’ – stories that need to be told to drive necessary representation on-screen while championing acceptance and awareness of communities that are historically underrecognized.”
Hernandez continues: “Mirriad is committed to empowering the Hispanic, Black, Asian, LGBTQ+ and Women owned media communities by channeling advertising investments towards them while promoting inclusive campaign messaging, just like we’ve done with Lexus in “The Best Day Ever.”
The mini-documentary will be distributed and seen by Fat Joe’s 7 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, and X today on Wednesday, November 29.
About Mirriad
Mirriad’s award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and
distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and
computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage
formats after content is produced. Mirriad’s market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and the Middle East.
