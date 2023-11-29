Industrial Video & Control Joins Control System Integrators Association
NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Video & Control (IVC), a global provider of industrial video solutions, is pleased to announce its membership in the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA), a global organization dedicated to advancing the control system integration industry.
As a not-for-profit professional association, the CSIA supports its members with a platform for sharing best practices, networking opportunities, and access to resources that enhance their business operations. CSIA Certification ensures that system integrators adhere to industry-recognized standards and best practices, delivering exceptional value to their clients.
IVC specializes in delivering advanced industrial video solutions, including rugged video cameras and video management software, that enhance safety, security, and operational efficiency. IVC’s video solutions seamlessly integrate with industry-leading automation platforms from Emerson Process Management, AVEVA, Rockwell Automation, and others, allowing organizations to more easily monitor and manage critical processes.
"We're excited about joining the Control System Integrators Association,” said Dipak Sagar, director of business development at IVC. “Being a part of CSIA is in line with our mission to offer innovative and reliable video solutions that contribute to the success of our clients and the industry overall."
For more information about IVC and its industrial video solutions, please visit www.ivcco.com.
About Industrial Video & Control Company (IVC)
Founded in 2001, IVC is a leading supplier of IP-based video solutions, including high-quality cameras, enclosures, and software for industrial, commercial, and military applications. IVC’s success in the market is driven by high-quality products, cost-effective solutions, and outstanding service. Based in the greater Boston area, IVC provides industrial video solutions to customers around the globe.
Dipak Sagar
About Industrial Video & Control Company (IVC)
Founded in 2001, IVC is a leading supplier of IP-based video solutions, including high-quality cameras, enclosures, and software for industrial, commercial, and military applications. IVC’s success in the market is driven by high-quality products, cost-effective solutions, and outstanding service. Based in the greater Boston area, IVC provides industrial video solutions to customers around the globe.
