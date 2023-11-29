29 November 2023

Turkmenistan and China reaffirm the course on strengthening of comprehensive strategic partnership

On November 29, 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Vice-Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, R.Meredov noted that the Turkmen-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership are dynamically developing in a wide range of areas whereas contacts at the highest level play a decisive role in intensifying bilateral interaction between the two countries.

It was stated that one of the priority areas of bilateral cooperation is energy cooperation and in this regard the importance of the work of the Joint Working Group on Gas Cooperation was noted.

The parties discussed issues of facilitating the establishment of mutually beneficial ties between interested companies and business circles, expanding and deepening production cooperation between the two countries.

In this context, the possibility of creating a Turkmen-Chinese Business Council was discussed, which could become an effective tool for resolving important issues of bilateral economic cooperation with the participation of the business communities of the two countries.

As noted, potential areas of economic cooperation are the investment sphere, digital and high technologies, the chemical industry, space and agriculture.

The sides also discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, as well as in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.