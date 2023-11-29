29 November 2023

112

A meeting of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee was held in Ashgabat

On November 29, 2023, the 6th meeting of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee was held in Ashgabat.

At the meeting, the Turkmen delegation was headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, the Chinese delegation - Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Vice-Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang.

The co-chairs of the intergovernmental committee emphasized that the main factor in the effective and comprehensive development of Turkmen-Chinese relations is the open, trusting, constructive and friendly dialogue that has been developed at the highest state level.

The parties also noted that over the past period since the 5th meeting, held online in November 2021, the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries have been jointly implemented. In order to expand and strengthen Turkmen-Chinese relations in the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, many tasks agreed upon by the parties following the meeting of the Committee were also completed.

Cooperation in the field of energy, transport and logistics sectors were identified as priority areas of bilateral cooperation.

The participants expressed a unanimous opinion on the need to build up the Turkmen-Chinese partnership in such areas as trade, energy, transport, infrastructure, agriculture, as well as to create a favorable business climate for entrepreneurs of the two countries, for the exchange of scientific and technological achievements and the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties.

It was stated that Turkmenistan and China have great potential for developing cooperation in the technological field and finding new opportunities to promote the sustainable development of the economies of the two countries.

During the meeting, mutual readiness to strengthen contacts between the parties in the fields of trade, energy, transport and logistics, culture, education, science and high technology was confirmed.

As an outcome of the meeting, the following documents were signed:

- Protocol of the 6th meeting of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China on deepening scientific and technical cooperation;

- Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on international road transport.