Virginia Council on Problem Gambling Joins 2023 Gift Responsibly Campaign to Raise Awareness of Youth Gambling Risks

VCPG Logo

The Gift Responsibly Campaign is a seasonal reminder about the long-term impact that an irresponsible gift can have on a young person’s life.” — Dr. Carolyn Hawley, President, Virginia Council on Problem Gambling

RICHMOND, VA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) today announced its commitment as a participant of the 2023 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining lotteries and community organizations across North America and around the world to raise awareness about the risks of underage lottery use. The campaign is organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the International Centre for Youth Gambling and High-Risk Behaviours at McGill University.

Research shows that the earlier a person’s participation or exposure to gambling is in childhood, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Gambling exposure during childhood is often through some kind of lottery product, such as lottery scratch tickets. Often, these items are given to a child by an adult who is unaware of the associated risks.

“Giving gifts during the holidays is a fun and time-honored tradition, but gambling-related gifts of any sort, including lottery scratch tickets, are inappropriate presents for children,” said Dr. Carolyn Hawley, President of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling. “The Gift Responsibly Campaign is a seasonal reminder about the long-term impact that an irresponsible gift can have on a young person’s life.”

The Gift Responsibly Campaign runs during the holiday months of November and December. During that time, the VCPG and other participants will work to promote awareness about the risks of underage lottery use through educational social media messages, press releases and public service announcements, and other activities listed here.

“The Virginia Lottery is proud to again partner with the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling to raise awareness that Lottery tickets should never be given as gifts to anyone younger than 18,” said Virginia Lottery Interim Director Tony Russell. “The Lottery’s award-winning Gift Responsibly campaign encourages Virginians to always consider the age of a recipient. Under Virginia Law, it is a crime to give a Lottery ticket to a minor.”

“The potential long-term risks associated with underage gambling exposure cannot be understated,” said Keith Whyte, NCPG Executive Director. “I commend each Gift Responsibly Campaign participant for their commitment to raising awareness about the risks of youth gambling. Now, more than ever, we must continue to insist that lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children.”

VCPG’s toll-free confidential helpline, 1-888-532-3500, provides 24/7/365 support and resources for anyone having questions about a gambling problem for themselves, a friend or a loved one. The helpline is easily accessible by call, text or even by online chat at vcpg.net. All callers who allow follow-up calls receive regular contacts via phone, text and email after 48 hours, one week, one month and six months. “We want anyone who might be struggling with a gambling disorder to know that we can help,” concluded Dr. Hawley.

###

About VCPG:

The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) aims to increase the well-being of Virginians impacted by gambling. The Council accomplishes this through raising public awareness of problem gambling, communicating that help is available for problem gamblers and their families, and providing research and programs for prevention and education. VCPG maintains a neutral stance on gambling and is the only nonprofit in Virginia dedicated to this issue. The Council exists solely through membership support. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please call or text 1-888-532-3500 or visit vcpg.net to chat online.

Annual members of the VCPG are committed to supporting safer gambling practices and services for problem gamblers and their families. Current Platinum-level Members include DraftKings, Caesar’s Entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, and Fanduel Group. Barstool Sports/Penn National Gaming, Inc. and the Virginia Lottery are Gold-level Members. Colonial Downs Racetrack is a Bronze-level Member. Local Community Services Board Members include the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck, Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services, Highlands Community Services, Hopestarter Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, Loudoun Community Services as well as Northwestern Community Services.

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is neutral on legalized gambling. Based in Washington DC, NCPG is the only national nonprofit organization that seeks to minimize the economic and social costs associated with gambling addiction. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline, which offers hope and help without stigma or shame. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.1800gamblerchat.org. Help is available 24/7 – It is free and confidential.

About the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviours at McGill University

For over 20 years, the International Centre for Youth Gambling and High-Risk Behaviours at McGill University has been at the forefront of leading-edge research aimed at identifying and understanding the critical factors related to youth gambling issues. Click here to learn more.