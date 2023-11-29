Submit Release
Mississippi Lottery Joins 2023 Gift Responsibly Campaign 

JACKSON, MISS.– This holiday season, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation reminds everyone to play and gift Mississippi Lottery products responsibly through its participation in the 2023 Gift Responsibly Campaign.

“Responsibly enjoying lottery products and having fun is our year-round mission,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “We are committed to corporate social responsibility through the Gift Responsibly Campaign, where we remind people playing lottery products is reserved for those who are 21 years or older. Lottery products are not for children.”

The MLC joins other lotteries and community organizations from across the U.S., Canada and around the world in the annual Gift Responsibly Campaign, organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling.

During December, the MLC will work to raise responsible play awareness through public service announcements and a social media campaign.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. The Mississippi Council on Problem and Compulsive Gambling operates a help line for problem and compulsive gamblers. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

