Viking Pest Control Joins Forces with Beasley Media’s WJRZ to Make a Difference with a Food Drive
Our annual food drive is a source of immense pride for our company. We are delighted to have taken part in WJRZ’s Share the Joy event this year.”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest Control, a leading provider of pest management services in NJ, PA, DE and the Eastern Shore of Maryland, proudly announces its recent participation in Beasley Media’s WJRZ Share the Joy charity event.
The company's dedication to ensuring a healthy and safe living environment extends beyond its primary business of managing and controlling pests. By actively engaging in community initiatives, Viking Pest aims to improve the well-being of communities and enhance the overall quality of life.
The charity event, aptly named "Share the Joy," perfectly aligns with Viking Pest Control's commitment to putting communities first. Through a remarkable team effort, the company collected a truckload of donations, showcasing the generosity and compassion of its team members. Every branch and administrative team contributed, and even remote workers participated by donating cash, which was used to purchase additional food items.
"Our annual food drive is a source of immense pride for our company," said Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional at Viking. "Witnessing the dedication and enthusiasm of our team members as they come together to support those in need is truly heartwarming. Their generosity has made this donation possible, and we are incredibly grateful for their contributions. We are delighted to have taken part in WJRZ’s Share the Joy event this year."
As a company deeply rooted in the community, Viking Pest remains dedicated to giving back and supporting those in need. By partnering with Beasley Media’s WJRZ Share the Joy event, Viking has further strengthened its ties with the community and reinforced its commitment to improving the lives of residents.
Viking Pest Control is a leading provider of pest management services, committed to ensuring a healthy and safe living environment for its customers. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a customer-centric approach, the company offers comprehensive pest control solutions tailored to meet individual needs. Viking’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and community involvement sets it apart as a trusted industry leader.
