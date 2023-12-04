YAAZ Opens First Showroom in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TURKEY, ISTANBUL, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YAAZ BECOMES THE PROTAGONIST IN SAUDIA ARABIA WITH THE INAUGURATION OF ITS FIRST SHOWROOM IN RIYADH

Located on the most important road of this cosmopolitan metropolis and the strategic destination of the Middle East, the space designed by AngelettiRuzza Studio draws inspiration from the history of the city and enacts the collections of the Turkish brand in a sequence of outdoor and indoor

A strategic destination in the Middle East, which is getting prepared to become an important world economy through its hugely ambitious Vision 2023 program, the Saudi Arabian capital represents a fundamen- tal junction for the international business development of YAAZ, the brand born from two decades of expertise in aluminum and wood crafts- manship, as well as contract furniture production by the Turkish com- pany Adasan, led by three siblings, Burak, Onur and Gizem.

Inaugurated inside the Arcade Center on the very popular King Fahd Road, which is the throbbing commercial center of the city located between two iconic buildings, the Kingdom Center Tower and the Al-Masmak Fortress, the new showroom enacts a narrative between the tradition and the contemporaneity, thanks to the interpretation of Ange- lettiRuzza Design Studio, which is the art director of the brand. Spanning two floors, of 200 square meters and 125 square meters, respectively, its stylistic codes draw inspiration from the capital of Saudi Arabia and the surrounding nature. A green tone of the vegetation and the dove grey color that refers to the early morning light on sandy dunes and the stone houses of the old city inspire the chromatic definition of this space, imagi- ned and conceived as a living environment capable of encapsulating the luxury living of YAAZ.

«We favored the simplicity and the neatness of the high walls and the arches overlooking the niches that hide the magic of the internal spaces, just like the way it happened with the walls of the old city of Riyadh», com- mented the creative directors of YAAZ. The giant posters with the photos of outdoor environments furnish the location just like the scenic backdrops. The atmosphere of the King’s historical palace, constructed in terracotta and characterized by a play of lights created by using small holes on the walls, is evoked in one of the recesses on the ground floor of the showro- om. Overlooking this section is a ribbed ceiling, a refined decorative tech- nique that restores a three dimensional effect and at the same time allows the light to filter in a poetic way. Another niche is adorned with small Tur- kish tiles, creating a symbolic reconnection with the brand’s homeland.

Every single corner of the showroom expresses a unique atmosphere and acts as a frame for the furniture in display, starting from the iconic UZ sea- ting collection, delineated by a structure of cylinders in Teak and by gene- rous proportions. Then there is the sumptuous OVA Collection, a modular seating system that creates an ideal continuum between indoor and outdo- or, and the TURTLE Collection which is composed of various seats like a rocking chair with a particular enveloping and embracing shape and with the grosgrain backrest. A fundamental element of the showroom is the pre- sence of Teak wood, which is the distinctive feature of the brand. As the main material of the displayed furniture, it is exhibited on the upper floor in the form of a frame from which the most refined yarns used by the com- pany hang which have been transformed into precious curtains to correlate the wood with the fabrics, highlighting the color combinations.

«On the mezzanine floor, we worked on the theme of contrast through the overlapping of small tiles and the division of the space into modules. This allowed us to obtain a magical unveiling effect of the spaces » specified the designers, who are the interpreters of Italian design quality seeking for beauty which in YAAZ meet with the know-how of a reality that boasts an internalized supply and production chain, craftsmanship and sta- te-of-the-art technology production processes to create furniture collecti- ons destined to last over time.

Link photos : https://we.tl/t-myXqWG0aK8