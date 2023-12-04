igus Wins Top Workplaces Award
igus named a 2023 Top Workplaces winner in Rhode IslandSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus®, Inc., headquartered in East Providence, Rhode Island, announced that the company has recently been named a 2023 Top Workplaces winner in Rhode Island.
Winners of the Top Workplaces award are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools.
The confidential survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 culture drivers proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.
"We are truly honored to be recognized by our employees," stated Felix Brockmeyer, President and CEO of igus, Inc. "This award reflects our commitment to fostering a supportive and engaging work environment."
"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."
In addition to winning the Top Workplaces award, igus was recently awarded the 2023 Excellence in Green Manufacturing Award by Providence Business News.
To learn more about igus company culture or to explore career opportunities, visit: https://www.igus.com/info/careers
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 31 countries and employs 4,600 people across the globe. In 2022, igus generated a turnover of €1.15 billion. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most significant environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
ABOUT ENERGAGE:
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.
PRESS CONTACT:
Michael Rielly
+1 800-521-2747
mrielly@igus.net