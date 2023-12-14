Kavi Global Unveils AI-Powered Digital Knowledge Worker to Unlock Millions of Dollars of Value Trapped in Biz Processes
Using Digital Knowledge Workers to Supercharge the Productivity of Knowledge Workers Globally
A Digital Knowledge Worker is a knowledge worker empowered by a bespoke Intelligent App powered by AI. We offer a unique value proposition that enables enterprises to thrive in the digital era”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kavi Global, a leader in advanced analytics and AI services, is proud to announce the launch of their revolutionary solution, the Digital Knowledge Worker, aimed at transforming the way Knowledge Workers operate. The term “Digital” in this context refers to an AI-enabled Intelligent App the Knowledge Workers would leverage to perform their work. This Intelligent App is designed to automate and optimize a business process. This app embeds Advanced Analytics and AI components seamlessly, reimagining the business process to minimize human intervention while automating and optimizing the decisions made by the Knowledge Workers.
— Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder & CEO of Kavi Global
The role of the Knowledge Worker here is that of a Human-in-the-Loop. Humans can review the decisions made by the Intelligent App, approve them, or reject them. In case a human rejects a decision, the Intelligent App will learn from it and help the human by suggesting other potential solutions. In today's dynamic business landscape, enterprises are constantly seeking innovative ways to enhance efficiency and productivity. Kavi Global recognizes this need and has developed a unique solution by blending human ingenuity with an Intelligent App.
The Digital Knowledge Worker is a Human/AI system designed to handle complex tasks, process data, and execute decisions with a high degree of accuracy. This cutting-edge technology empowers enterprises to streamline their operations, reduce errors, and drive optimal business outcomes. Our human-in-the-loop approach recognizes the irreplaceable value of human intuition and expertise. By integrating human decision-making into the loop of automation, organizations can ensure the highest quality outcomes. Since the tribal knowledge is encoded in the intelligent app, the training of the new knowledge workers becomes much easier. This unique human-centered design sets Kavi Global's solution apart in the competitive landscape.
Business processes where Digital Knowledge Workers are applicable can be found in many industries. Examples of Digital Knowledge Workers Kavi Global has deployed include:
• Digital Reliability Engineer
• Digital Field Inspector
• Digital Repair Scheduler
• Digital Compliance Officer
• Digital NICU Nurse
• Digital Complex Claim Specialist
Key Benefits of Digital Knowledge Worker Solutions for Enterprises:
• Unleash financial value trapped in business processes.
• Increase operational efficiency and productivity.
• Improve accuracy and reduced errors in critical processes.
• Enhance agility and adaptability to evolving business requirements.
• Empower workforce focusing on high-value tasks.
• Decrease time to train new knowledge workers.
To Schedule your free Digital Knowledge Worker Solution Consultation email contact@kaviglobal.com
About Kavi Global
Kavi Global accelerates digital transformation and creates business value for clients with its comprehensive array of data and analytics solutions, software and services. The company has a diverse set of clients across healthcare, pharmaceutical, commercial, industrial, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and transportation verticals. Kavi Global has been recognized by Gartner in their Market Guides for Data and Analytics and Machine Learning for 7 years running. They have also been named the Most Comprehensive Data and Analytics Firm in the USA by EMG Publishing.
Naomi Kaduwela
Head of Kavi Labs & Value Engineering, Kavi Global
+1 312-438-7687
naomi.kaduwela@kaviglobal.com
