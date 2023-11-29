Empowering Women in Business: Michelle Selnick, CEO of webFEAT Complete, to Lead Women's Networking Event
Join CEO Michelle Selnick at the Colerain Chamber of Commerce's Women's Networking Event. Gain insights on business success and impactful marketing strategies.CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Selnick, the President and CEO of webFEAT Complete, will take center stage as the keynote speaker at the upcoming Women’s Networking Group hosted by the Colerain Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, December 12th. This event promises an enriching experience for attendees, featuring Michelle’s insights into her journey as a successful businesswoman, valuable marketing tips, and discussions on pertinent topics affecting working women.
About Michelle Selnick
As the visionary leader behind webFEAT Complete, Michelle founded the digital marketing agency over two decades ago, at a time when Google was still in its infancy. A trailblazer in Cincinnati, Michelle stands as one of the first women to own two internet-based companies in the region. Throughout Michelle’s career, her journey has been marked by a relentless passion for success, innovation, and education.
As the head of webFEAT Complete, Michelle is dedicated to achieving success not only for herself but also for her clients. Her guiding mantra, "Balance, Believe, and Breathe," encapsulates her commitment to holistic success.
Topics of Discussion
During the event, Michelle will share her expertise on several compelling topics that resonate with today's business landscape:
• Marketing Myths: Michelle will debunk common misconceptions and highlight the top three things companies often believe they are doing right but, in reality, are doing wrong.
• Cost-Effective Marketing: Michelle will explore realistic and effective strategies from a cost standpoint, providing valuable insights into maximizing marketing efforts without breaking the bank.
• Social Media Tips: Beyond the basics, Michelle will shed light on overlooked aspects of social media strategies that can elevate a brand's online presence.
• Internal Marketing vs. Outsourcing: Aimed at business owners, this discussion will weigh the pros and cons of handling marketing in-house versus outsourcing to external agencies.
Events Details
Date: Tuesday, December 12th
Time: 12:00 – 1:30 PM
Location: Clovernook Country Club
2035 W Galbraith Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45239
Free Admission for Colerain Chamber Women Members
The Women's Networking Event is open to all Colerain Chamber Women Members at no cost. Prospective members are also invited to attend one of these Networking Lunches for free, offering a unique opportunity to connect with peers and gain valuable insights.
RSVP Information
Interested attendees are encouraged to RSVP via the Colerain Chamber by Monday, December 11th to secure their spot. Limited spaces are available, and early registration is recommended. Register for the event here.
About webFEAT Complete
webFEAT Complete is a leading digital marketing agency based out of Cincinnati, OH since 1999. For 24 years and counting, webFEAT Complete has helped hundreds of businesses in the Greater Cincinnati area and beyond achieve online success through their digital marketing services. webFEAT Complete is proud to offer services including but not limited to website design, search engine optimization (SEO), social media management, email marketing, digital advertising, website hosting, and more. To learn more, visit www.webfeatcomplete.com.
Warren Ponticos
webFEAT Complete
5133097972 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube