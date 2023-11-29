Bauer Media Audio UK reshapes senior leadership team

29 November 2023

Bauer Media Audio UK is reshaping its senior management team as two of its executives, Steve Parkinson, Chief Strategic Partnerships & Events Officer and Graham Bryce, Chief Operating Officer step down to move onto new opportunities.

Bauer celebrated a record 23.5m reach in the most recent RAJAR results, a fifth consecutive record for the company since it relaunched a series of local stations as Greatest Hits Radio and welcomed star signing Ken Bruce.

Simon Myciunka, CEO of Bauer Media Audio UK, comments, “Graham and Steve have both made significant contributions to Bauer Media Audio UK and I would like to thank them for their creativity, expertise and commitment in making the business what it is today and wish them the very best for the future.

He continues, “We have the creative ambition to push boundaries. We are going to continue to be market-beating in traditional radio whilst, at the same time, innovating and building our capabilities in digital. To do this, we need to transform our business to ensure we are set up for the future.”

Graham Bryce comments, “There is never an easy time to leave but having built the exciting Rayo digital proposition along with the Hits Radio Brand – which has doubled its audience from 6 to 12million listeners, topped by seeing Greatest Hits Radio achieve the milestone of being the UK’s most-listened to commercial station, I feel the time is right to move on for a new chapter. I leave behind hugely talented friends and colleagues whom I will miss immensely but I also know they will take the business to new highs.”

Steve Parkinson says, “After 18 years as part of the leadership team for Bauer, it’s been an honour to have served in numerous roles from Brand and Marketing Director, through to Group Managing Director for our national brands, and latterly Strategic Partnerships and Events Officer. Highlights include creating KISSTORY, Scala Radio and Magic at the Musicals as national audio brands, with 50+ Live events between them across the UK and Europe, of course seeing the business hit record audience reach and revenues. I’ll miss so many of the talented people within Bauer, but I’ve a new journey in the planning and I leave Bauer knowing it will go from strength to strength.”

About Bauer Media UK:

Bauer Media UK reaches over 25 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.

About Bauer Media Audio

Bauer Media Audio is Europe’s leading digital commercial radio broadcaster and audio operator. Experts in the power of sound, the company reaches over 61 million listeners weekly through its broadcast radio, online services, and podcasts. Spanning nine countries – the UK, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Finland, Poland, Slovakia and Portugal – Bauer Media Audio owns leading brands including Today FM, KISS, MixMegapol, Absolute Radio, Radio Norge, Radio Expres, Radio Nova, Radio 100, RMF and Radio Comercial.

