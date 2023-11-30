NGMEDICAL GMBH RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR ITS MOVE® -C CERVICAL ARTIFICIAL DISC PROSTHESIS IN MEXICO

NONNWEILER, SAARLAND, GERMANY, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGMedical GmbH, a medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal application, announces the approval of its MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc prosthesis in Mexico.

After receiving CE approval end of December 2019, the MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc replacement established well in Europe. The unique viscoelastic design of MOVE®-C with proven physiological motion sets the basis for its strong market acceptance and its growing demand.

“With the approval and market entrance of our MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc replacement in Mexico we make the next big step in the commercialization of our unique disc. It marks an important milestone for NGMedical to further expand our footprint in the global cervical artificial disc market. We are very much looking forward enabling spine surgeons in Mexico to treat their patients with our MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc prosthesis.” says Dagmar Weiland, CEO of NGMedical. Matheusz Chomnicki, CEO of Globaltech Medical added “MOVE®-C is a unique viscoelastic cervical artificial disc, which opens an important future market segment for us. Representing NGMedical with MOVE®-C in Mexico is an important step for us as being one of the leading spine distributors for Mexico.”

MOVE®-C combines the features of a second-generation viscoelastic disc prosthesis with the simple implantation technique of a cervical cage. The prosthesis offers physiological motion in all 6 planes including axial damping with progressive resistance to motion. MOVE®-C is the first prosthesis with additively manufactured titanium endplates and avoids the use of PE.

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery.

The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems since 2001. NGMedical derived out of the company Advanced Medical Technologies AG, which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012. NGMedical exploits this longtime experience combined with a high degree of creativity and know-how for the development of further innovative product concepts. Both, earlier and today, the cooperation with a team of experienced surgeons and scientists is the basis for the market-driven orientation. Many product solutions, today accepted and widely used as standards, derive from our team.