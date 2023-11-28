Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,470 in the last 365 days.

Rio Dell Lighting Tree Saturday, December 2nd

This is a press release from the Rio Dell-Scotia Chamber of Commerce:

The annual tree lighting by the Rio Dell-Scotia Chamber of Commerce will take place Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the facility shared by the chamber and the Rio Dell Community Resource Center at 406 Wildwood, Rio Dell.

Santa will arrive on the fire truck parade at 5:30 p.m. and light the tree, which stands on the median at Wildwood and Columbus, at 6 p.m.  Everyone is invited to this free event to meet Santa, enjoy light refreshments courtesy of the resource center, and make family-friendly holiday craft items.

The tree was donated by Humboldt Redwood Company.  Downtown is decorated, from the trees in Memorial Park at the north end to the Eagle Prairie Bridge on the south end of town, leading to Scotia, where holiday decorations are also lighting the business area.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Rio Dell Lighting Tree Saturday, December 2nd

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more