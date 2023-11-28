Rio Dell Lighting Tree Saturday, December 2nd

This is a press release from the Rio Dell-Scotia Chamber of Commerce:

The annual tree lighting by the Rio Dell-Scotia Chamber of Commerce will take place Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the facility shared by the chamber and the Rio Dell Community Resource Center at 406 Wildwood, Rio Dell.

Santa will arrive on the fire truck parade at 5:30 p.m. and light the tree, which stands on the median at Wildwood and Columbus, at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to this free event to meet Santa, enjoy light refreshments courtesy of the resource center, and make family-friendly holiday craft items.

The tree was donated by Humboldt Redwood Company. Downtown is decorated, from the trees in Memorial Park at the north end to the Eagle Prairie Bridge on the south end of town, leading to Scotia, where holiday decorations are also lighting the business area.