Deborah Adeimy for congress (FL-22) endorsed by VFAF Veterans for Trump

VFAF endorsement of Deborah Adeimy for Florida’s 22 district. Deborah Adeimy with President Trump

Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump have announced the endorsement of Deborah Adeimy for congress in Florida's twenty second district

Deborah is a patriot who will put FL and our Country, first. Deborah has clearly shown a history of supporting our Veterans. Her significant financial and business skills are an asset we need in DC” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalAs we close out November with its Veteran celebrations, VFAF wants to highlight a Candidate running for Congress in Palm Beach Florida, District 22.After reviewing Deborah Adeimy’s strong background, experience and history of support for Veterans, our decision is clear. Deborah has several family members and friends who are currently serving or Veterans, notably her website has an entire page honoring the Military.Deborah Adeimy is a businesswoman, mother of three sons in College and 5th generation Family in her hometown, West Palm Beach. As the only Floridian running, with friends and relatives throughout Palm Beach County, Deb uniquely Represents her home state.In her lengthy career, Deborah has been a trusted Fiduciary and Advisor to families and businesses. She has over 25 years of proven Finance and Economic business knowledge, including managing effects of inflation, energy policies, taxes and capital markets. Deborah’s history of involvement in her Community includes a long list of business and charitable organizations support.A licensed Finance expert, Deborah Adeimy is on the United States Government website, AdvisorInfo.SEC.Gov. She has obtained multiple credentials thru FINRA, CFPBoard, with BSBA in Finance. Deborah is also licensed by the Florida Department of Financial Services for Life and Health Insurance, providing decades of experience in these vital matters for America. Deborah Adeimy will be an effective, valuable asset in Congress and dependable for putting our Veterans, Florida and America First.For more information visit : https://DebAdeimy4Congress.com In other VFAF News :Jason Fyk founder of Social Media Freedom partners with Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump in his firms challenge to Section 230’s Constitutionality.The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Deb Adeimy for congress (FL-22) endorsement interview VFAF Veterans for Trump with Stan Fitzgerald