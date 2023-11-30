Kavi Global Provides No Code Data & Analytics Layer on Databricks
Go-To Services Partner Kavi Global provides No Code Data Engineering & Data Science Accelerator, Advana, on Databricks to build analytical solutions
Clients are highly excited about Advana as it helps reduce the cycle time to build data and analytics solutions.”BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kavi Global, a leading Data Analytics & AI Services firm, announces a groundbreaking partnership with Databricks. This collaboration introduces a game-changing "No Code" Databricks layer empowering users to build data analytics and AI solutions twice as fast and at half the cost, on top of Data LakeHouse.
“We are excited about this synergistic technology partnership with Microsoft and Databricks to bring more value to our cross-industry clients of all sizes by offering no-code data analytics accelerators to create scalable and sustainable data analytics and AI solutions in the Cloud!” - Vijitha Kaduwela, CEO & Founder, Kavi Global.
Kavi Global offers a patented, No Code, Technology Agnostic, Data Engineering and Data Science SaaS Platform, Advana, to build Intelligent Applications with Embedded AI, without writing a single line of code! This means that citizen data engineers and data scientists can focus on driving business value and innovation, rather than getting bogged down in the complexities of programming. As a result of the partnership, enterprise organizations are capable of faster speed to market of data analytics and AI solutions to realize more ROI.
“Clients are highly excited about Advana as it helps reduce the cycle time to build data and analytics solutions.” - Srinivasan Chandrasekaran, Head of Software at Kavi Global.
What sets Advana apart is its drag-and-drop visual user interface, enabling users to perform the entire data analytics life cycle: Data Ingestion, Data Transformation, Data Governance, Data Orchestration, Data as a Service (DaaS), Data Catalog, and Machine Learning tasks with ease.
Key benefits of the partnership between Databricks, Kavi Global, and Advana’s No Code Data Engineering & Data Science Layer on Databricks include Increased Speed, Cost Efficiency, Empowers Citizen Data Practitioners, Democratization of Data, and Enhanced Collaboration.
About Advana:
Advana’s is a patented, No-Code, Technology Agnostic, Data Engineering and Data Science Platform that spans the Data and Analytics Lifecycle from Data Ingestion, Data Transformation, Data Governance, Data Orchestration, Data as a Service (DaaS), Data Catalog, and Machine Learning tasks with ease to deliver solutions at twice the speed and half the cost.
About Kavi Global:
Kavi Global accelerates digital transformation and creates business value for clients with its comprehensive array of data and analytics solutions, software and services. The company has a diverse set of clients across healthcare, pharmaceutical, commercial, industrial, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and transportation verticals. Kavi Global has been recognized by Gartner in their Market Guides for Data and Analytics and Machine Learning for 7 years running.
