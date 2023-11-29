Cirrus and Proctorio Sign Agreement to Expand Access to Secure Remote Testing Worldwide
The Strategic Alliance Between Cirrus and Proctorio Targets US and Germany for Initial Rollout of Enhanced e-Assessment Solutions
Today's agreement is more than a collaboration; it's a leap forward in our mission to help organisations deliver secure, remote assessments anytime, anywhere in the world.”UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cirrus, a leader in cloud-based assessment solutions, and Proctorio, a pioneer in remote proctoring, today announced a landmark collaboration agreement at the Online Educa Berlin Conference. Their existing software integration already empowers testing organisations to deliver secure exams anytime, anywhere. Building on this, the new phase of collaboration will see Proctorio offering Cirrus's advanced assessment platform to professional testing organisations and higher education in the US and Germany.
Under the agreement, Proctorio will introduce Cirrus's cutting-edge assessment platform to its extensive network in the corporate testing and educational sectors. Initially focusing on the US and German markets, this partnership is poised to set a new standard in the delivery of digital assessments. Proctorio will offer Cirrus as both a bundled solution with its own products and as a standalone platform, catering to a diverse range of client needs and preferences.
"Today's agreement is more than a collaboration; it's a leap forward in our mission to help organisations deliver secure, remote assessments anytime, anywhere in the world," said Vegard Sivertsen, CEO of Cirrus. "The integration of Cirrus Assessment's LOFT 3.0 with Proctorio's remote proctoring technology represents a significant advancement in online assessment delivery. LOFT 3.0, the latest iteration of Linear-On-The-Fly Testing, revolutionises the traditional exam format by generating unique, balanced exams for each candidate. This not only enhances the exam experience but also upholds the highest standards of academic integrity. When combined with Proctorio's robust proctoring capabilities, which ensure a secure and monitored exam environment, the result is a comprehensive solution that guarantees fairness and reliability.
"This partnership between Cirrus and Proctorio is not just about maintaining standards; it's about setting new ones, offering an innovative approach to assessments that is both flexible and secure, paving the way for the future of online education and certification."
"Partnering with Cirrus is a strategic alignment with Proctorio's core mission: to broaden the reach of quality education by ensuring high-integrity learning environments for users worldwide," stated Mike Olsen, CEO of Proctorio. "Our goal has always been to democratize access to education, and this collaboration is a pivotal step in that direction. By combining our privacy-centric, accessible, and scalable remote proctoring solution with Cirrus's innovative assessment platform, we are not just offering convenience; we are empowering test-takers to pursue high-quality education from anywhere."
This partnership goes beyond mere technological integration; it is a commitment to continuous innovation and the pursuit of excellence in digital learning. Cirrus and Proctorio are dedicated to breaking down geographical barriers in education, ensuring that high-quality, secure, and fair assessments are available to learners and professionals worldwide. This collaboration is a testament to their shared belief in an educational future that is limitless, inclusive, and adaptable to the evolving needs of a global audience.
—End of press release—
About Cirrus Assessment
Cirrus Assessment is committed to simplifying the e-assessment experience. Their robust online exam platform allows educators and administrators to create better exams with advanced question types, blueprints, and psychometric data. With exceptional support and customer service, Cirrus leads the way in high-stakes exam security. The company offers integrated anti-cheating technology and boasts ISO 27001 certification and 99.9% uptime.
www.cirrusassessment.com
About Proctorio
Proctorio is a leading provider of online proctoring solutions, dedicated to protecting the integrity of online exams and assessments for educational institutions worldwide. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and machine learning algorithms, Proctorio offers a secure and reliable platform for remote proctoring, ensuring a fair testing environment for all students. With offices in the United States and Europe, Proctorio serves millions of test takers across the globe.
www.proctorio.com
