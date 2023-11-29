Cirrus and Proctorio Sign Agreement to Expand Access to Secure Remote Testing Worldwide

About

Exams can be challenging but your e-assessment software shouldn’t be! Our powerful yet intuitive exam platform lets you focus on what matters: helping your test takers succeed. Cirrus Assessment is a SaaS company that has helped awarding bodies, higher education and professional testing organisations create, deliver and mark online exams since 2013. The Cirrus e-assessment platform combines powerful features with an intuitive interface to let users focus on what matters: helping test takers succeed. With excellent customer service and now even more robust security, they are a fast-growing e-assessment company based in Utrecht, The Netherlands. Learn more at cirrusassessment.com

