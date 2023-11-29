Bringing a Caravan of Hope, Joy, and Laughter to Kids Battling Cancer this Holiday Season
Then 6-year-old NMPD Captain Kayson at the Mystic Force Foundation and BSO Gold Ribbon Parade of Hope in 2022. Tragically, Kayson passed away 3 months later.
Participants of the Mystic Force & BSO Gold Ribbon Parade of Hope at the Backyard in Ft Lauderdale December 2022. The Backyard is host to the yearly Luncheon of Gratitude for Parade participants.
Mystic Force Foundation Joins Forces with the Broward Sheriff's Office and the South Florida Community to Support Childhood Cancer Heroes
The highlight of this event will be the display of Gold Ribbon adorned vehicles from more than 18 Law Enforcement Agencies from the tri-county region, Fire Rescue Emergency vehicles, and SuperHeroes, participating in a heartwarming procession to brighten the spirits of our youngest Heroes hospitalized during the holiday season.
Departing with lights and sirens blaring, this unprecedented show of Hope, Love, and Unity will travel past Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital located in Ft. Lauderdale, where children will excitedly be watching and waving to all the participants. The Parade will conclude at the Backyard for a heartfelt luncheon of gratitude.
This collaboration is not just a parade; it's a powerful demonstration of solidarity and a reminder that together, as a community, we can make a difference in the lives of those facing Childhood Cancer. It is also a strong reminder to the children and families battling this devastating disease that they are not alone in their fight, that there is an army of support behind them.
The event holds special significance as it honors all children battling cancer and serves as a tribute to the memory of five cherished young souls, forever remembered by our police departments:
• Jeremiah Valera: Forever 7-year-old North Miami PD Jr Officer
• Kayson: Forever 8-year-old North Miami PD Captain
• Cali Franklin: Forever 7-year-old North Miami Beach PD Jr Chief & Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Jr Deputy
• Jacob Schwartz: Forever 7-year-old Biscayne Park PD
• Gabriella Rivera: Forever 7-year-old Miami-Dade PD
Event Details:
Meeting Location:
Target Parking Lot:
3251 Hollywood Boulevard
Hollywood, FL 33021
All vehicles to arrive and be parked by 9:15am
NW side of parking lot.
Media /Interviews 9:15am
Parade Briefing 9:30am
Caravan Departure time 10:00am
Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
1005 Joe DiMaggio Drive
Hollywood, FL 33021
Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital
(anticipated arrival 10:45am)
1600 S Andrews Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
The Backyard
100 SW 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Approximate duration is 9:00am – 1:00pm
The Mystic Force Foundation, along with its partners, invites the media to join this remarkable event and help spread awareness of Childhood Cancer.
For media inquiries, please contact: Silvia Vanni 305.726.1155 or Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com
For more information about the Mystic Force Foundation, visit www.MysticForceFoundation.com
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr.Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 1-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 5th anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, the country’s first Childhood Cancer Haven dedicated solely to children battling cancer located in North Miami Beach. The Heroes Hangout serves children from hospitals throughout South Florida, is free to all families battling cancer and is 100% community supported.
Mystic Force Foundation consistently teams up with local Law Enforcement Agencies at events and special occasions throughout the year to bring joy and happiness to kids battling cancer. From Parades, to rides in Police Cars, to granting special ‘Wishes’, and ‘End Of Chemo’ celebrations, officers show children battling cancer and their families love, kindness, & support. These Police Departments join the Foundation to remind families that they are NEVER alone in their fight. This year marks the 4th Annual Mystic Force & Broward Sheriff’s Office Parade of Hope.
Childhood Cancer remains the #1 disease killer of children in the US and the incidence of Childhood Cancer continues to rise, with the latest statics from the American Cancer Society showing that 1 in every 260 children in the US will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 20. Although there is an almost 90% cure rate, when caught early, for the most common Childhood Cancer, ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) - survival rates for others remain dismal, with no cures for some upon relapse and with others continuing to be terminal upon diagnosis. Survivors suffer lifelong health problems and have a high risk of developing secondary cancers.
Join us in the fight against Childhood Cancer - because EVERY child deserves a lifetime.
Silvia Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
+1 305-726-1155
Mystic Force Foundation & Broward Sheriff's Office Gold Ribbon Parade of Hope 2022