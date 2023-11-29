Bringing a Caravan of Hope, Joy, and Laughter to Kids Battling Cancer this Holiday Season

Then 6-year-old NMPD Captain Kayson at the Mystic Force Foundation and BSO Gold Ribbon Parade of Hope in 2022. Tragically, Kayson passed away 3 months later.

Participants of the Mystic Force & BSO Gold Ribbon Parade of Hope at the Backyard in Ft Lauderdale December 2022. The Backyard is host to the yearly Luncheon of Gratitude for Parade participants.