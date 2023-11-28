Senate Bill 315 Printer's Number 1249
PENNSYLVANIA, November 28 - XIX-A of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the
Public School Code of 1949, or the act of August 24, 1963
(P.L.1132, No.484), known as the Community College Act of 1963.
"Eligible adult learner." An individual who:
(1) Is a resident of this Commonwealth at the time of
application to the agency for aid to assist with reeducation
programs under section 8.
(2) Has been a domiciled resident of this Commonwealth
as determined by the agency.
(3) Is 24 years of age or older at the time of
application to the agency for aid to assist with reeducation
programs under section 8.
(4) Has graduated from high school or an equivalent
approved by the Department of Education.
(5) Has applied for and been accepted to an institution
of higher education.
(6) Has completed a Free Application for Federal Student
Aid (FAFSA).
(7) Has applied for all available Federal Pell grants,
State grants and institution grants.
"Eligible student." An individual who:
(1) Is a resident of this Commonwealth at the time of
application to the agency for a scholarship under section 6
or 7.
(2) Has been a domiciled resident of this Commonwealth
as determined by the agency.
(3) Is less than 24 years of age or is an active member
of a branch of the armed services at the time of application
to the agency for a scholarship under section 6 or 7.
(4) Has graduated from high school or an equivalent
