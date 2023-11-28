Senate Bill 315 Printer's Number 1249

PENNSYLVANIA, November 28 - XIX-A of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the

Public School Code of 1949, or the act of August 24, 1963

(P.L.1132, No.484), known as the Community College Act of 1963.

"Eligible adult learner." An individual who:

(1) Is a resident of this Commonwealth at the time of

application to the agency for aid to assist with reeducation

programs under section 8.

(2) Has been a domiciled resident of this Commonwealth

as determined by the agency.

(3) Is 24 years of age or older at the time of

application to the agency for aid to assist with reeducation

programs under section 8.

(4) Has graduated from high school or an equivalent

approved by the Department of Education.

(5) Has applied for and been accepted to an institution

of higher education.

(6) Has completed a Free Application for Federal Student

Aid (FAFSA).

(7) Has applied for all available Federal Pell grants,

State grants and institution grants.

"Eligible student." An individual who:

(1) Is a resident of this Commonwealth at the time of

application to the agency for a scholarship under section 6

or 7.

(2) Has been a domiciled resident of this Commonwealth

as determined by the agency.

(3) Is less than 24 years of age or is an active member

of a branch of the armed services at the time of application

to the agency for a scholarship under section 6 or 7.

(4) Has graduated from high school or an equivalent

20230SB0315PN1249 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30