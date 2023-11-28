Senate Resolution 199 Printer's Number 1250
PENNSYLVANIA, November 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1250
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
199
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY, MUTH, SAVAL,
SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE AND STREET,
NOVEMBER 28, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 28, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of November 13 through 19, 2023, as
"Transgender Awareness Week" and November 20, 2023, as
"Transgender Day of Remembrance" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "Transgender Awareness Week" is a time for
transgender people and their allies to take action and bring
attention to the community by educating the public and advancing
advocacy around the issues of prejudice, discrimination and
violence that affect the transgender community; and
WHEREAS, Individuals and organizations around the country
annually participate in "Transgender Awareness Week" to help
raise the visibility of transgender and gender-nonconforming
people and hold space to lift up transgender people's sharing of
their own stories, joys and experiences; and
WHEREAS, The day following "Transgender Awareness Week" is
November 20 and this day, known as "Transgender Day of
Remembrance," began in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn
Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a 34-
year-old Black transgender woman who was the victim of an
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18