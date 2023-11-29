29 November 2023

A meeting of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani business forum was held

On November 28, 2023, a meeting of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani business forum was held in Ashgabat.

The forum was attended by representatives of ministries, state agencies of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of numerous companies specializing in the oil and gas industry, textile and food industries, agriculture, construction and production of building materials, pharmaceutical industry, transport and logistics, the field of information technology, etc.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan B.Atdayev and Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan M.Jabbarov spoke at the opening of the forum.

Representatives of the Turkmen side informed their Azerbaijani partners about the measures being taken to strengthen the national economy and gradually increase the share of private sector enterprises in GDP.

It was noted that Turkmenistan in every possible way stimulates entrepreneurial activity and the activity of the domestic business community, creating optimal legal, economic, financial and social conditions for the coherent and effective development of small and medium-sized businesses and support for private initiative.

During the business meeting, which took place in an open, trusting atmosphere, approaches to further building business partnerships in a number of key areas were specified, taking into account the emerging prospects and the existing positive experience of working together.

According to the general opinion, the most important condition for the success of this work is the holding on a regular basis of joint exhibitions with the participation of manufacturers of goods and services from both countries, as well as the organization of joint business forums and various business meetings.

Expressing their readiness for long-term cooperation, members of the delegations of the two countries voiced specific proposals for further increasing the volume of trade turnover, expanding and diversifying mutually beneficial economic partnership.

A number of separate bilateral meetings and negotiations were held within the framework of the forum.