Submit Release
News Search

There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,744 in the last 365 days.

Chartered Institute Drives Innovation with Groundbreaking Certified Generative AI Specialist (CGAI™) Program Launch

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Company Logo

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Announces the Launch of Transformative CGAI™ Program for AI Professionals and Technology Enthusiasts

The CGAI™ program is meticulously designed to meet this demand, providing professionals with cutting-edge skills and a deep understanding of Generative AI.”
— Bok Yan Lo
SINGAPORE, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a renowned leader in certified executive programs and professional training, is excited to announce the launch of the Certified Generative AI Specialist (CGAI™) program. Developed in collaboration with AI thought leaders and industry experts from esteemed institutions, this innovative program is designed to equip professionals with essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the ever-evolving realm of Generative AI.

The CGAI™ program offers an extensive curriculum, covering essential topics such as fundamentals of AI and machine learning, deep learning architectures, ethical considerations in AI, and practical applications of Generative AI models. Participants will engage in a dynamic learning experience, gaining valuable insights through hands-on workshops, case studies, and real-world project simulations.

"As Generative AI transforms industries and reshapes the future of technology, there is an increasing demand for skilled specialists who can responsibly and innovatively harness its potential." said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "The CGAI™ program is meticulously designed to meet this demand, providing professionals with cutting-edge skills and a deep understanding of Generative AI."

Accredited by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, the CGAI™ program offers flexible learning options, including on-demand and live instructor-led sessions, ensuring accessibility and convenience for professionals around the world.

By completing the CGAI™ program, participants will earn the Certified Generative AI Specialist (CGAI™) designation, a globally recognized and trademarked credential. This designation is exclusively awarded to those who successfully complete the accredited program and pass the certification exam. The CGAI™ program is independently certified and accredited by CPD, adhering to the Continuing Professional Development standards.

For more information about the CGAI™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:

To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/cgai

To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/cgai-live

About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

Ivy Khaw
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

Certified Generative AI Specialist (CGAI™)

You just read:

Chartered Institute Drives Innovation with Groundbreaking Certified Generative AI Specialist (CGAI™) Program Launch

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more