SISECAM CELEBRATES ITS 88th YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Sisecam, a global player in the fields of glass and chemicals, is celebrating its 88th year anniversary.

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (IST:SISE)

ISTANBUL, TURKIYE, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisecam, a global player in the fields of glass and chemicals, is celebrating its 88th year anniversary. Inspired by the visionary leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk who founded Sisecam, the company leads its industries with innovation and unity striving to excel and make a positive impact every day.

The company started its growth journey with a single facility in Turkey and 400 employees in 1935. Today, Sisecam is a global pioneer that operates production facilities in 14 countries with a sales network of 150 countries and more than 25,000 employees.

As the only global company operating in all core areas of glass, Sisecam's digital capabilities, expertise, technological competence, and highly competitive operations make it one of the world's leading manufacturers.

Currently, Sisecam ranks among the world’s top two manufacturers of glassware and the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is one of the two largest soda producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam is in a comprehensive transformation process to move its 88 years of experience forward into the future. The company considers transformation as one of the main elements of its progress and is dedicated to differentiating itself with the use of smart technologies and competent human resources.

Sisecam continues its efforts with a net zero carbon vision for 2050 while keeping sustainability at the heart of its operations. Its 2030 CareforNext sustainability strategy has provided Sisecam with significant momentum during its sustainable growth journey. The company closely monitors developments in science and technology, as it moves forward by focusing on "Protect the Planet", "Empower Societies" and "Transform Lives" pillars of CareforNext.

Sisecam produces flat glass, mirror glass and frosted glass in India

India is one of the 14 countries where Sisecam carries out production activities. Having started its flat glass production in India as a joint venture in 2013, Sisecam became the sole owner of its operations in the country in 2018. Sisecam produces mirror glass, flat glass, and frosted glass at its plant in Halol. Each month, this facility produces 200,000 square meters of mirror glass, 18,000 metric tons of flat glass, and 500 metric tons of frosted glass. Sisecam's production facilities in India, that currently employ 264 people, export to Sri Lanka, Qatar, Nepal, New Zealand, the USA, and southwest Asia. Sisecam also has sales offices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Halol in India.

About Sisecam

Sisecam was founded in 1935 to establish Turkey’s glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a great leader respected worldwide. Today, Sisecam is a major global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Sisecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production – including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, and glass fiber. Currently, Sisecam ranks among the world’s top two manufacturers of glassware and the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is one of the three largest soda ash producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam plays a leading role in the flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy and recycling business lines. Sisecam operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Turkey.

Sisecam who takes firm steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top 3 manufacturers in its main fields of activity, with its competent human resources and smart technologies, and uninterruptedly continues to transform its digital infrastructure and culture by considering the future necessities. Sisecam who has 88 years of experience, more than 25 thousand employees, production activities in 14 countries on four continents, and a sales network of more than 150 countries, continues its growth journey in line with its "Global Excellence" strategy and with an inclusive approach that supports the development of company's entire ecosystem. Sisecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society and transforming life with its CareForNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Sisecam uses all its experience and competencies to promote sustainable development in every aspect. www.sisecam.com.tr