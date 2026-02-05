Şişecam Completes Coated Glass Line Investment at Its Facility in Bulgaria

(BIST:SISE)

İSTANBUL, TURKEY, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Şişecam has completed its investment in a new coated glass line at its flat glass manufacturing facility in Bulgaria. The new line, with an annual capacity of 6 million square meters, will operate alongside the existing coated glass line. With a total investment of EUR 20 million, the new line will strengthen the company’s value-added product capacity for the European architectural glass market and support the growth of its international sales.

Şişecam, a global player in the glass and chemicals industries, has commissioned a second coated glass line at its flat glass manufacturing facility in Bulgaria, in addition to the existing line. With a total investment of EUR 20 million, the new line will significantly enhance Şişecam’s value-added product capacity and competitiveness in the European architectural glass market. Designed to enable the production of temperable, high-performance and energy-efficient products, the line will provide Şişecam with greater product diversity, operational flexibility and an expanded scope for R&D activities.

With the additional capacity gained through the new line investment, Şişecam aims to supply the European market with higher volumes of value-added solutions, including high-technology coated glass offering high light transmittance and maximum thermal insulation, bird-friendly glass, and heatable athermic glass for the automotive industry. Through this investment, the company will respond to growing demand for sustainable and high-performance glass while further strengthening the share of international sales in its total revenues.

Şişecam’s CEO Can Yücel, commented on the commissioning of the investment as follows:

“We have commissioned a new coated glass line with an annual capacity of 6 million square meters at our flat glass manufacturing facility in Bulgaria. This investment, which will strengthen our competitive advantage through enhanced operational efficiency and an expanded product range, will increase the share of value-added products within our portfolio and enable us to deliver greater value to our customers.

In line with our strategic priorities, Şişecam has adopted a growth approach focused on efficiency, cost discipline, cash generation, and strengthening balance sheet resilience. As previously disclosed, we have two additional ongoing investments in the coated glass segment. Once the coated glass line with an annual capacity of 7 million square meters at our Tarsus flat glass facility and the new 6.5 million square meter line at our facility in Northern Italy are commissioned, the total number of Şişecam’s coated glass lines worldwide will reach seven, with total coated glass capacity increasing to 48.1 million square meters. This scale will allow us to respond to growing demand for coated glass with a more balanced and efficient production structure, while supporting our value-added product portfolio and cash generation capacity. Thanks to its advanced technology and high level of automation, the new line will also contribute positively to our operational profitability.”



About Şişecam

Şişecam is a story of progress...

Founded in 1935 by İş Bankası with the vision, Şişecam was established to build Türkiye’s glass industry. Over the decades, Şişecam has grown from a local initiative into a global player in glass and chemicals.

As the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production, Şişecam is one of the world’s top five producers in its sectors.

Şişecam operates across four continents and 12 countries, including Türkiye, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia, Georgia, Egypt, India, and the United States. Şişecam plays a pioneering role in flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, auto glass, glass fiber, mining, energy, and recycling industries. By placing innovation and technology at the core of its operations, Şişecam delivers its products to customers in over 150 countries through its robust supply chain.

Şişecam makes a meaningful difference in its industries with 90 years of expertise, a skilled workforce, and the use of smart technologies. Supported by more than 22,000 employees, Şişecam is steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming one of the top three global producers in its core industries.

With its CareForNext strategy, Şişecam works to ensure the sustainability of the glass and chemicals industries from the perspectives of protecting the planet, empowering communities, and transforming lives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Şişecam is pursuing a better future through technology and innovation and continues its story of progress together with its entire ecosystem.

Learn more: www.sisecam.com.tr

