Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 30, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Ashtabula County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Crawford Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Pleasant Township

1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit Greene Fairborn Development Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Cambridge Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Hamilton Village of Glendale

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Medina Aeratech Medical, LLC

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021 Compliance Examination MED

Miami Miami County Park District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Summit City of Munroe Falls

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Vinton Vinton County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Wood Village of West Millgrove

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, November 30, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.