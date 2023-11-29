Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,802 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 30, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Crawford Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pleasant Township
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit
Greene Fairborn Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Cambridge Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Village of Glendale
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Medina Aeratech Medical, LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Miami Miami County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Summit City of Munroe Falls
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Vinton Vinton County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wood Village of West Millgrove
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, November 30, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 30, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more