Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 30, 2023
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Crawford
|Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Fairborn Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Cambridge Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Village of Glendale
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Aeratech Medical, LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Miami
|Miami County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|City of Munroe Falls
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Vinton
|Vinton County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Village of West Millgrove
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
The full reports will be available Thursday, November 30, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.