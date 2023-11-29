Submit Release
Juvenile Arrested for an Armed Robbery in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce a juvenile has been arrested for an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:49 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 500 block of 55th Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s cell phone. The victim complied. The suspect took the victim’s cell phone then fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

