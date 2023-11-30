MobiFin's Trailblazing Fintech Solutions Win 'Excellence in Agency Banking' Award at Finnovex 2023
MobiFin wins 'Excellence in Agency Banking Solutions' Award at Finnovex West Africa 2023 for outstanding contributions to the financial landscape in Africa.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a resounding testament to innovation and commitment to advancing financial inclusion, MobiFin, a leading banking and fintech platform provider, proudly announces its recent triumph at Finnovex West Africa. The company has been honored with the distinguished "Excellence in Agency Banking Solutions" Award, recognizing its outstanding contributions to the financial landscape in the region.
Finnovex West Africa, a premier gathering of industry leaders and innovators, serves as a platform to celebrate excellence and foster collaboration within the financial technology sector. This recognition underscores MobiFin's relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower financial institutions and enhance accessibility to banking services.
"We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive the 'Excellence in Agency Banking Solutions' Award at Finnovex West Africa. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to driving financial inclusion through innovative and robust fintech solutions," said Amir Yazdanpanah, Chief Business Development Officer, MobiFin.
“Africa's banking infrastructure is evolving, but there are still millions that are underserved and the need for accessible banking services is paramount. This recognition reinforces our dedication to empowering communities and facilitating economic growth."
MobiFin has been at the forefront of revolutionizing banking experiences through its comprehensive suite of fintech solutions, including Core Banking, Agency Banking, Lifestyle Banking, and Digital Wallet. The company's Agency Banking Platform has played a pivotal role in extending financial services to unbanked and underserved populations, bridging gaps, and fostering economic resilience.
The Agency banking platform empowers banks to expand their reach intelligently without inflating capital expenditures. MobiFin isn't just changing the financial landscape; it's forging a path toward a more inclusive, connected, and prosperous future for financial institutions and communities across the African region.
As MobiFin continues to grow and evolve, this recognition further solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the fintech space. The company expresses gratitude to Finnovex West Africa for the acknowledgment and extends appreciation to its clients, partners, and the entire team for their dedication and contributions to this remarkable achievement.
About Finnovex Awards
The Finnovex Awards is a hallmark of excellence, earning the highest respect in the global financial industry. They provide a unique platform for financial institutions to showcase their exceptional talents and identify the leaders and trendsetters within the industry. These awards recognize the accomplishments of the most successful banking and financial organizations.
Finnovex Awards were established to acknowledge and commend the remarkable efforts of individuals, institutions, and service providers who have contributed significantly to the evolution of the financial services industry.
About MobiFin
MobiFin is a state-of-the-art digital financial platform meticulously designed to empower banks, fintechs, telecoms, credit unions, and digitechs, enabling them to elevate their customers' experiences.
Founded two decades ago as a fintech division of the Bankai group, MobiFin provides the ideal foundation for next-generation use cases, whether your focus is payments, banking, embedded finance, or transaction processing. Over 200 organizations trust MobiFin to deliver seamless financial services.
