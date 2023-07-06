Bankai Group Triumphs as the 'Best Connecting The Unconnected Operator’ at Carrier Community Global Awards 2023
Bankai Group, a leading telecom giant, titled BEST CONNECTING THE UNCONNECTED OPERATOR at CC Global Awards 2023 for expanding global connectivity.GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bankai Group, a leading global telecom giant known for its innovative solutions in global voice and messaging, has been honored with the illustrious title of ‘BEST CONNECTING THE UNCONNECTED OPERATOR’ at the esteemed Carrier Community Global Awards 2023. The ceremony in Berlin recognized Bankai Group's remarkable efforts in expanding connectivity and bridging the global connectivity divide.
Bankai's commitment to connecting underserved regions is evident through its successful establishment of connections in Africa, Oceania, and the Caribbean, along with many more destinations in the pipeline.
The Carrier Community Global Awards honors the most outstanding players in the telecommunications landscape. Esteemed industry professionals and experts gathered to celebrate excellence and innovation, recognizing Bankai Group's exceptional contributions in the category of 'Connecting the Unconnected. The change in strategy during Covid and post-Covid period to reach out to remote locations and grow our global footprint has enabled us to achieve this feat.
"We are incredibly proud of our exceptional team whose untiring devotion and collective efforts have earned us this high-status accolade," said Mr. Bankim Brahmbhatt, CEO and President of Bankai Group. He added, "Receiving the esteemed ‘BEST CONNECTING THE UNCONNECTED OPERATOR’ Award is a testimony to our persistent commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering underserved communities."
About Bankai Group:
Bankai Group is a globally recognized leader in the information and communications technology (ICT) and services sector, with competence in wholesale and retail voice and telecom technology. The organization has been offering ultimate Voice & SMS Carrier Solutions internationally for over 30 years, with remarkable expertise in IP interconnects. Bankai Group offers indigenously developed Digital Wallet Solution, Revenue Management, Fraud Management Solutions, and Network Switching Solutions for the telecom and VAS industries, as well as an automated carrier platform to help telecom operators, carriers, and service providers automate their businesses.
About Carrier Community (CC) and GLOBAL AWARDS (CCGA)
Carrier Community (CC) is a leading Global Telecom Club with members spanning Cable Subsea, Data, Data Centers, Internet Service Providers, Mobile, MVNO, SMS, Telehouse, VAS, and Voice. CC’s goal is to provide a safe space for interaction with Industry peers, enhance business connections and grant neutrality & transparency for doing business.
Carrier Community (CC) GLOBAL AWARDS (CCGA) honors the best regional and global operators and celebrates innovations and the achievements of the best players in the industry. CC awards have introduced 50+ categories for the 2023 edition.
