Wallet Birr Onboards MobiFin, a Bankai Product to bring Digital Banking Revolution to Ethiopia
Wallet Birr Onboards MobiFin, a Bankai Product to bring a transformation in the digital financial landscape in EthiopiaGARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wallet Birr, a leading financial institution offering financial services in Ethiopia, partners with MobiFin, a Bankai Product, to launch its digital wallet and improve financial inclusion for the people of East Africa.
Ethiopia has a large unbanked population, and the lack of access to elementary financial services in rural areas impeded their economic growth and social development. There have been efforts to improve formal financial pervasiveness and the reach of digital banking services to urban and rural areas.
Wallet Birr aimed to bring about a transformation in the digital financial landscape. Digital payments empowerment and greater financial inclusion for urban and rural small and micro enterprises, entrepreneurs, startup business operators, and individuals across Ethiopia.
MobiFin, the digital banking and payments platform, will power up the digital wallet for Wallet Birr. The wallet will bring fundamental access to financial life, enabling top-up and bill payments, merchant payment via QR code, remittance, and many services under the hood.
The CEO of Wallet Birr said, “MobiFin has accelerated our mission of financial inclusion in Ethiopia. MobiFin’s cutting-edge digital financial solutions have empowered individuals and businesses to access digital financial services right from their phones.”
“MobiFin’s seamless and user-friendly experience enables our users to perform various banking transactions, fund transfers, bill payments, and more right from their smartphones. This convenient access to financial services is making banking more accessible and efficient for all.” - he added.
“We are delighted to partner with Wallet Birr to bring innovative digital financial solutions to the unbanked communities. Our technology, combined with their commitment to financial inclusion, will drive positive change and create new opportunities for economic growth. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of people in Ethiopia." – Bankim Brahmbhatt, President and CEO, MobiFin.
With MobiFin’s platform, Wallet Birr will address the digital banking and payments needs of the underprivileged section of society. Apart from some of the fundamental services, MobiFin will also provide intelligence basis account history to enable micro-loans in the future.
About MobiFin
MobiFin, a product of Bankai Group, is a leading digital banking and payments platform. MobiFin was incepted 15 years back with a core focus of making payments frictionless, personalized, and secure. We are proud to be a trusted partner of some of the world's leading financial institutions. MobiFin has helped customers increase retention and profitability by making banking and payments efficient and futuristic.
