TernX Carry On Luggage Stroller Achieves Multiple Major Milestones
Traveling with kids made easy with the world's first carry on luggage stroller.
We believe having kids shouldn't put a stop to your travel adventures!”AUSTRALIA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TernX Carry On, the world’s first carry on luggage stroller, has recently reached significant milestones that cements its position as an innovative leader in the family travel gear industry.
— Tack & Hoe Ping
The latest achievement comes in the form of certification by third-party inspection carried out at an independent laboratory. This certification is a crucial step, underscoring the product's adherence to the highest quality and safety standards. It solidifies trust and confidence of consumers, assuring them that the TernX Carry On excels in meeting stringent criteria set forth by industry experts and regulatory bodies.
Adding to the certification, the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) seal of approval further reinforces the TernX Carry On's exceptional quality and safety standards. JPMA is renowned for its rigorous evaluation process of juvenile products, and their stamp signifies a product that surpasses benchmarks, ensuring not only durability and performance but also upholding the utmost safety standards for use with children.
The third most exciting update is the expansion of the weight limit for the TernX Carry On. Originally designed to accommodate children up to 33 lbs (15kg), the product has now received approval for a child up to 48.5 lbs (22kg) based on ASTM standards. This remarkable enhancement marks a significant improvement, making the product more versatile and appealing to a broader audience. The increased weight limit enhances the Carry On's usability, allowing families to continue using it for an extended period as their children grow, offering convenience and value in a single innovative solution.
"Traveling with kids just got a whole lot easier!" exclaims Tack, Co-founder at TernX. "The TernX Carry On is designed to simplify family travel, offering seamless transitions between luggage and stroller in seconds, while ensuring all essentials are conveniently accessible. From a simple outing, weekend getaway or taking the family on an epic voyage, it's a stress-reliever for parents when traveling with kids."
Adding to its accolades, the TernX Carry On has been recognized on a global scale. Notably featured in TIME magazine as a "Best Invention," the product has also clinched multiple international design and innovation awards across the globe. These prestigious honors solidify TernX’s position as a trendsetter in travel gear innovation, celebrating its ingenious design and unwavering commitment to excellence.
"We're thrilled with the recognition and the overwhelmingly positive response across the board," Tack adds. "The inclusion in TIME magazine and the international accolades highlight our dedication to creating products that truly resonates with families seeking to simplify family travel.”
For more information about the TernX Carry On and to join the stress-free travel revolution, please visit https://ternx.com/
Tack Lee
TernX
hello@tern-x.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok