MEDIA ADVISORY: Latino Democratic Caucus Town Hall Next Week

Ver más abajo para la versión en español

During the 2023 Legislative Session, Latino legislators in the House and the Senate got together to form the first Washington State Latino Democratic Caucus (LDC).

Their mission is to ensure that the experiences, needs, and solutions of Latino people throughout Washington state are represented, prioritized, and realized in the legislative process.

With values centered on integrity, equity, and justice in their work, LDC members advocate collectively for policy change that is firmly rooted in their diverse Latino history and culture.

With the 2024 Session quickly approaching, members of the LDC will hold a virtual town hall on December 5 at 5:30 PM to discuss their 2023 achievements and some of the issues they will work on next year. They are also looking forward to answering questions from the community.

Durante la Sesión Legislativa de 2023, los legisladores latinos de la Cámara de Representantes y el Senado se reunieron para formar el primer Caucus Demócrata Latino (LDC por sus siglas en inglés) del estado de Washington.

Su misión es garantizar que las experiencias, necesidades y soluciones de los latinos en todo el estado de Washington estén representadas, priorizadas y realizadas en el proceso legislativo.

Con valores centrados en la integridad, la equidad y la justicia en su trabajo, los miembros del LDC abogan colectivamente por un cambio de políticas que esté firmemente arraigado en su diversa historia y cultura latina.

Dado que la sesión de 2024 se acerca rápidamente, los miembros del LDC celebrarán una reunión pública virtual el 5 de diciembre a las 5:30 PM para hablar de sus logros en el 2023 y algunos de los asuntos en los que trabajarán el próximo año. También están deseando responder las preguntas de la comunidad.

The event will be broadcasted live on Facebook and YouTube, and simultaneous interpreters will also be available for those who may want to listen/participate in Spanish.

El evento se transmitirá en vivo por Facebook y YouTube, y también se contará con intérpretes simultáneos para aquellos que quieran escuchar/participar en español.

Information on the Latino Democratic Caucus:

Press release on the formation of the LDC

2023 Session Report from the LDC

Video: LDC introduction

Video: Cortes and Ortiz-Self discuss the LDC

Video: Mena and Ramos discuss the LDC

Información sobre el Caucus Demócrata Latino:

Comunicado de prensa sobre la formación del LDC

Informe de la Sesión de 2023 del LDC

Vídeo: Introducción al LDC

Vídeo: Representantes Cortés y Ortiz-Self hablan sobre el LDC

Vídeo: Representantes Mena y Ramos hablan sobre el LDC

Contact: Lilia.Nieto@leg.wa.gov