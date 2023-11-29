Pacific Northwest Rural Export Center Grand OpeningDec11

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA) is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of the Pacific Northwest Rural Export Center in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, December 11 at 10:00 a.m.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening will be held in the Joe R. Williams Building, First Floor – West Side Conference Room, 700 W. State Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on December 11 (Registration and Networking from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.) ITA’s Deputy Under Secretary for International Trade Diane Farrell will be joined at the event by federal, state, and local dignitaries and representatives.

The mission of ITA’s Rural Export Centers (REC) is to position more rural companies to compete and win in the global marketplace and to create and retain jobs across rural America. The Pacific Northwest REC is one of seven new RECs opening across the country, and it is part of ITA’s U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, a network of 106 U.S. Export Assistance Centers across the country and more than 80 overseas offices located at U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide.

The opening of the Pacific Northwest REC will enable the U.S. Commercial Service to better serve rural companies in Idaho.

Please RSVP to Jennifer Verdon at Jennifer.verdon@trade.gov.