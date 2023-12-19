Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,599 in the last 365 days.

BCS Concrete Structures Prepares for its 3rd Annual Safety Rodeo Event

Group shot of the BCS team at the 2nd annual safety rodeo

Group shot of the BCS team at the 2nd annual safety rodeo

The BCS team participating in a safety workshop during the 2nd annual safety rodeo.

The BCS team during a safety workshop during the 2nd annual safety rodeo.

The Austin based concrete subcontractor has has long been dedicated to improving safety on their job sites, with strong safety leadership at the helm.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading commercial concrete subcontractor BCS Concrete Structures is pleased to announce the forthcoming 3rd Annual Safety Rodeo. The announcement came through the company’s official blog post.

The Safety Rodeo serves as a dedicated day to reinforce and advance BCS’ safety practices on active job sites. On the field, injuries are always a great risk to workers in the construction industry. While OSHA regulations and rules help to mitigate these concerns, without a proper safety culture from the contractor companies themselves, severe accidents can become an unfortunate result.

To further prevent potential accidents on the job site, BCS Concrete Structures has begun hosting the Annual Safety Rodeo event for all BCS contractors. For a day, the event teaches workers proper safety protocols through hands-on training, reinforcing key learning points that are already in place.

This year, the event will focus on delivering eight specialized training stations, each centered on crucial facets of job site safety:

Fall Protection
Silica Control
Carpentry Safety
Hand Protection
Hammering Proficiency
Equipment Inspection and Maintenance
Concrete Pump Setup and Safety
Excavation Safety

BCS has long been dedicated to improving safety on their job sites. The Austin based concrete subcontractor has created a symbiotic relationship between safety and operations, with strong safety leadership at the helm. The result is an improved safety culture along with increased operational efficiency. With extensive training, safety events, regular classes, and updated initiatives, BCS is continuing its tradition of strengthening its team through safety.

The 3rd annual BCS Safety Rodeo is slated for December 15 from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and will be hosted at 12724 S. Highway 183, Mustang Ridge, TX 78610.

To learn more about BCS’ safety, visit their website at https://bcsaustin.com/safety/.

About BCS Concrete Structures
BCS Concrete Structures is the leading commercial concrete contractor in Austin, Texas. They plan, schedule, and create reliable concrete structures for their clients, with a goal to redefine the city of Austin and greater Central Texas by creating everything from charming walkways to beautiful skyscrapers. For more information, visit https://bcsaustin.com.

Todd Smith
BCS Concrete Structures
5125932403 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

BCS Concrete Structures Prepares for its 3rd Annual Safety Rodeo Event

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more