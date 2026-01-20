Schulte Roofing Celebrates 30 Years of Industry Leadership and Community Service

Schulte Roofing celebrates 30 years of industry leadership, marking three decades of service across the Brazos Valley and Texas.

Milestone Achievement Positions Company Among Elite Few in Roofing Industry

Reaching 30 years in this industry is more than longevity; it reflects our team’s dedication, operational discipline, and commitment to quality and customer care.” — Josh Schulte, President of Schulte Roofing

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schulte Roofing, a leading residential and commercial roofing contractor , marks its 30th anniversary this year, a significant achievement in an industry where the majority of companies don't survive their first five years.According to industry data, the average roofing company fails within two years of operation, with 80% closing their doors before reaching their fifth anniversary. Common challenges include the physically demanding nature of the roofing work, inadequate safety and insurance infrastructure, and difficulty attracting and retaining skilled professionals in a field with historically high turnover rates. Despite this, Schulte Roofing is still going strong, now celebrating 30 years with their partners and customers."Reaching 30 years in this industry is about more than longevity—it's a testament to our team's dedication, our operational discipline, and our quality and customer care," said Josh Schulte, President of Schulte Roofing. "Every project we complete and every relationship we build reinforces the foundation that has sustained us for three decades."Founded in December 1994 by David Schulte with a single truck, Schulte Roofing began as a one-man operation in Alvin, Texas. Starting from scratch with no previous customers and no name recognition, David Schulte built the company through door-to-door outreach.In 1996, the company relocated to Navasota, where it quickly established a leadership position in the Brazos Valley roofing market. What began in a small 400-square-foot guest house office has grown into a 12,000-square-foot facility with multiple locations across Texas.Today, Schulte Roofing operates as a multi-generational family business, focusing on genuine customer care and a strong work ethic.In 2020, Josh Schulte assumed the role of President, continuing the family legacy while expanding the company's reach and capabilities.Strategic Pillars of SuccessSchulte Roofing attributes its sustained success to several key operational principles:Workforce Investment: In contrast to industry norms, Schulte Roofing has prioritized workforce development and retention, creating a stable team of skilled roofers and roofing contractors who uphold the company's standards of craftsmanship and customer service.Strategic Partnerships: The company has cultivated long-term relationships with suppliers and vendors, ensuring reliable access to quality materials and creating a dependable supply chain that benefits customers.Safety and Standards: Comprehensive insurance coverage, rigorous safety protocols, and adherence to the highest industry standards have positioned Schulte Roofing as a trusted standard-bearer in the roofing sector.Proven Reliability: Having navigated economic downturns, material shortages, and significant industry shifts, Schulte Roofing has demonstrated the financial stability and operational resilience that customers depend on for long-term warranty protection and service.Value to CustomersFor homeowners and business owners seeking professional roofers , Schulte Roofing's 30-year track record provides measurable benefits: proven financial stability, guaranteed warranty fulfillment, and the assurance that comes from working with a company that has consistently delivered on its commitments across multiple economic cycles.The company's commitment to honest pricing, quality workmanship, and community engagement has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner in property protection.

