IMS Announces New Time- and Money-Saving Deburring Machine

Award-winning sheet metal fabricator company looks to ramp up production quality and cut down on time and cost with the addition of an Apex Metalworking Sander

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) has taken a significant leap forward in its commitment to cutting-edge manufacturing with the acquisition of the Apex 2052M-DSSDc 52” Wide Metalworking Sander, aptly referred to as the "Deburring Maestro". This state-of-the-art machinery automates the critical post-laser cutting process of deburring and edge softening, replacing what was traditionally a labor-intensive, two-day endeavor with a streamlined operation completed in as little as two hours.Beyond the obvious gains in efficiency, IMS's adoption of this advanced deburring machine marks a milestone in the pursuit of enhanced fabrication quality. Every part now benefits from meticulous attention, elevating the standard of IMS's output. Moreover, this innovation extends the lifespan of painted finishes, preserving the visual appeal of IMS projects. This investment is not just a testament to IMS's dedication to innovation, but is also anticipated to significantly reduce both production time and costs, aligning perfectly with the company’s mission and purpose.“Our team is excited to get our new deburring machine in full use. This investment not only enhances our fabrication quality, but also empowers our team to channel their efforts into delivering end products more efficiently,” says Charlie Pehrson, Vice President of Operations. “As we reduce production time and costs, we're not just investing in machinery; we're investing in the future of IMS and the success of our clients."Founded in 2005, IMS built an approach to sheet metal fabrication that was designed for the future. High quality, quick turnaround, and strategic labor are important pillars of the company’s mission, and they are reflected in the company’s reputation. For three consecutive years, IMS has been recognized and awarded for its Excellence in Manufacturing, a legacy that they are clearly pursuing further.By their own description, IMS is “more than just a manufacturing company.” Apart from handling diverse services like industrial powder coating and sheet metal laser cutting , their commitment to customer service truly sets them apart from other sheet metal fabricators in the Twin Cities. They are “small enough to care, [but] big enough to get the job done right.” Customer and client testimonials seem to echo this tagline.IMS continues to invest in its own capacity to provide higher quality and more convenient solutions at accessible prices. It is clear that the company’s commitment is not only to the services that they provide, but to the community that they serve. Learn more about Integrated Manufacturing Solutions and the services that they provide on their website: https://e-ims.com/

Tour of IMS' Operational Facility in the Greater Twin Cities Area